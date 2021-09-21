Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Watch: Taliban chants ‘Allahu Akbar’ while ripping off Pakistan flag on truck carrying humanitarian aid

Speaking to Pakistani media, the chairman of Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum had said that they would support Afghanistan at all levels as it is a Muslim neighbouring country.

Taliban rips off Pakistan flag from aid truck
A video has gone viral on social media where Talibs can be seen rushing towards a truck carrying aid from Pakistan and removing the Pakistan flag from it while excitedly chanting ‘Nara e Takbeer, Allahu Akbar’.

As per a tweet by political researcher Abdul Sayed, one of the Talibs even said that the Pakistan flag should be burned. The aid was sent by Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum.

According to Pak Afghan Youth Forum, a convoy of 17 trucks carrying flour, cooking oil, rice, sugar and other essentials was sent from Pakistan to Afghanistan.

The aid was sent as ‘humanitarian gesture’ from Pakistan as Afghanistan’s foreign reserves are frozen and Pakistan wanted to show a brotherly solidarity.

More truckloads of food was supplied on 20th September as well from Pakistan to Afghanistan. Speaking to Pakistani media, the chairman of Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum had said that they would support Afghanistan at all levels as it is a Muslim neighbouring country.

The Islamist group Taliban, which is currently running Afghanistan, however, does not seem too happy with the Pakistan flag.

