Watch: Taliban chants ‘Allahu Akbar’ while ripping off Pakistan flag on truck carrying humanitarian aid

A video has gone viral on social media where Talibs can be seen rushing towards a truck carrying aid from Pakistan and removing the Pakistan flag from it while excitedly chanting ‘Nara e Takbeer, Allahu Akbar’.

Afghan Taliban fighters at the Toorkham Af-Pak border rush to take down the Pakistan flag from a truck carrying Pakistani aid to Afghanistan. Taliban fighters are chanting “God is great” slogans after tearing apart the Pakistani flag 🇵🇰 and saying that it should be burned. pic.twitter.com/4juEWXHWE5 — Ab. Sayed ترمذی سادات (@abdsayedd) September 21, 2021

As per a tweet by political researcher Abdul Sayed, one of the Talibs even said that the Pakistan flag should be burned. The aid was sent by Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum.

According to Pak Afghan Youth Forum, a convoy of 17 trucks carrying flour, cooking oil, rice, sugar and other essentials was sent from Pakistan to Afghanistan.

Trucks filled w/ flour, cooking oil, rice, sugar and pulses arrived in #Afghanistan, to help alleviate the impacts of food shortage & droughts – initiative undertaken by the Pak Afghan Cooperation Forum (A PAYF Initiative) pic.twitter.com/Rrwg7yQo2g — Pak Afghan Youth Forum (@payf_eng) September 19, 2021

The aid was sent as ‘humanitarian gesture’ from Pakistan as Afghanistan’s foreign reserves are frozen and Pakistan wanted to show a brotherly solidarity.

More truckloads of food was supplied on 20th September as well from Pakistan to Afghanistan. Speaking to Pakistani media, the chairman of Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum had said that they would support Afghanistan at all levels as it is a Muslim neighbouring country.

The Islamist group Taliban, which is currently running Afghanistan, however, does not seem too happy with the Pakistan flag.