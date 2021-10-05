Monday, October 11, 2021
HomeNews ReportsJammu Kashmir: Major anti-terror operation in Poonch, 5 Indian Army soldiers martyred in heavy...
News Reports
Updated:

Jammu Kashmir: Major anti-terror operation in Poonch, 5 Indian Army soldiers martyred in heavy gunfire by terrorists

As per reports, the Army had information that at least 4 heavily-armed terrorists are hiding in the area. During the search operation, the soldiers were attacked with heavy gunfire.

OpIndia Staff
Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir: 5 Indian Army soldiers lose life during encounter with terrorists
Representational image, Indian Army, via India TV
4

One JCO and 4 jawans of the Indian Army have been killed in action killed during an anti-terror operation in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. They had sustained critical injuries during the anti-terror operation and succumbed to injuries later.

Earlier today, the Indian Army had launched a cordon & search operation in villages near Surankote jurisdiction of Poonch district. An encounter with hiding terrorists had broken out. As per the latest reports, the encounter is still underway.

As per reports, the Army had information that at least 4 heavily-armed terrorists are hiding in the area. During the search operation, the soldiers were attacked with heavy gunfire. There was input of an infiltration bid and terrorists hiding in the Charmer forest after crossing over from the LOC.

Earlier today, an Islamic Terrorist named Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar, responsible for the recent targeted killings of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir was eliminated by the Special Operations Group (SOG), J&K in Bandipora encounter this morning.

Inspector-General of Police, Vijay Kumar gave a statement to the media that said, “Killed terrorist has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF). He was involved in the recent civilian killing at Shahgund Bandipora.”

Yesterday, the NIA conducted searches in Kulgam, Srinagar & Baramulla districts of J&K and the investigations that followed concluded that Pakistani handlers of LeT conspired with their J&K associates to cause extensive terror activities for harming the general public. 

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIndian Army news, Jammu and Kashmir news, Pakistan terrorists
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
582,389FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com