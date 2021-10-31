Sunday, October 31, 2021
Akhilesh Yadav compares Jinnah with Gandhi and Patel, refers to him as a hero of India’s freedom movement

‘Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Jinnah, they all studied at the same institute, they became barristers and gave freedom’ said Akhilesh Yadav

Samjwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav glorified Muhammad Ali Jinnah today while addressing a party rally during the Samajwadi Vijay Rath Yatra. The meeting was organized at Hardoi district in UP where the Samajwadi Party Chief was seen praising the founder of Pakistan and the architect of the Indian partition, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

On the pretext of remembering Sardar Patel, Akhilesh Yadav said, ‘Sardar Patel used to know the land, Sardar Patel took decisions holding the land, he used to understand the land so he made his decisions and that is why he is known as the Iron man Of India. Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Jinnah, they all came out of the same institution. They all studied at the same institute, they became barristers and gave freedom.’

The SP Chief also noted that the focus of all those who talk about the country today is dividing it by caste and religion. He also stated that the biggest identity of our country is that people from different castes and religious backgrounds work to live here together. 

Yadav also said that BJP does not have anything to show in its work. He also claimed that the Chief Minister’s helicopter, sofa, car were all bought by the previous SP government.

BJP has slammed Akhilesh Yadav for saying that Jinnah was a hero of India’s freedom movement. BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “Mulayam Singh ji will also hold his head after hearing this from Akhilesh Yadav, who has studied in Australia. The country considers Muhammad Ali Jinnah as the villain of the partition. Calling Jinnah the hero of freedom is the politics of Muslim appeasement.”

 

