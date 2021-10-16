Actor Akshay Kumar, who recently unveiled the poster of his upcoming movie Gorkha on Saturday, responded to a tweet that called out the flaw in the representation of Khukri, a curved knife broadening towards the point, used by Gorkhas.

Major Manik Jolly, an ex Gorkha officer, shared the poster of Akshay Kumar’s movie Gorkha along with the reference picture of the Khukri weapon. Major Jolly expressed his gratitude to the actor for making a movie on the Gorkhas but pointed out that the weapon depicted in the poster was not Khukri. He said Khukri is not a sword and it strikes from the inner side of the blade.

The actor responded to the tweet thanking Major Jolly for pointing out the flaw in the poster. He further added that he is proud and honoured to be making Gorkha and would appreciate getting suggestions to keep the details in the movie closest to reality.

“Dear Maj Jolly, thank you so much for pointing this out. We’ll take utmost care while filming. I’m very proud and honoured to be making Gorkha. Any suggestions to get it closest to reality would be most appreciated,” Kumar said.

Earlier yesterday, Akshay Kumar had shared the first look poster of his forthcoming movie Gorkha. The actor took to social media platforms to announce that he will be portraying the role of war hero Major General Ian Cardozo in his movie Gorkha.

“Sometimes you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. Gorkha – on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo is one such film. Honoured to essay the role of an icon and present this special film,” tweeted the 54-year-old actor while sharing two posters of the movie.

Gorkha will be directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. It is based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, who during the 1971 war with Pakistan amputated his own leg to prevent the setting of gangrene.