Captain Amarinder Singh, who has dominated the news since stepping down as Punjab Chief Minister, has spoken to the media portal The New Indian, and addressed some of the rumours that have been circulating. The former Punjab CM has said that he had met NSA Ajit Doval to discuss the security situation in Punjab.

“Raised some security concerns about Punjab with NSA Ajit Doval. Informed NSA how we eliminated drone attacks in Punjab in the last few years”, the media platform quoted Captain Amarinder as saying.

Singh had added that he does not trust Navjot Singh Sidhu’s control in Punjab.

After his meeting with NSA Ajit Doval yesterday, September 30, ANI had also quoted him as saying: We discussed security-related issues, can’t share them here”.

Amrinder Singh’s meeting with Ajit Doval is significant given the fact that just a few days ago, he had termed Navjot Singh Sidhu a national security threat. After resigning from the post of CM, Singh had said that he will fight any move to make Sidhu the Punjab CM, terming him as anti-national, dangerous, unstable, incompetent and a security threat to the state and the country.

‘Can’t be in Congress, did not discuss alliance or prospect of new party with HM’: Amarinder Singh

Speaking on his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and on speculations of him joining the BJP, Singh told the media platform that he met the HM to discuss the farm bills. “I didn’t hold any talks with any BJP leader or HM who I met in Delhi on prospects of any new party in Punjab or alliance for 2022 polls yet. But I can’t be in Congress, that I have already decided. Thank you to them”, Captain Amarinder Singh was further quoted by The New Indian as saying.

Earlier, we reported how media had been speculating that with only months left for the Punjab assembly elections, Singh may float his new party in the next 15 days. However, with this statement, the former CM of Punjab has, at least for now, put this speculation to rest as well.

Prior to this, Singh had also dispelled rumours of joining the BJP.

Captain resigns as Punjab CM

Amarinder Singh had resigned from the post of chief minister on September 18 saying that he can’t continue with the humiliation he was facing in the party. He had taken the decision after the party had called for a meeting of the Congress legislative party in Punjab without informing the CM, who is also the leader of the legislative party.