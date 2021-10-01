Friday, October 1, 2021
HomeNews Reports'Can’t be in Congress, did not discuss alliance with BJP or prospect of new...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Can’t be in Congress, did not discuss alliance with BJP or prospect of new party’: Amarinder Singh dispels rumours

Earlier, we reported how media had been speculating that with only months left for the Punjab assembly elections, Singh may float his new party in the coming weeks.

OpIndia Staff
Amarinder Singh says he did not hold talks with BJP leaders about possible alliance in Punjab
Former CM of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh (NewsOnline.media)
82

Captain Amarinder Singh, who has dominated the news since stepping down as Punjab Chief Minister, has spoken to the media portal The New Indian, and addressed some of the rumours that have been circulating. The former Punjab CM has said that he had met NSA Ajit Doval to discuss the security situation in Punjab.

“Raised some security concerns about Punjab with NSA Ajit Doval. Informed NSA how we eliminated drone attacks in Punjab in the last few years”, the media platform quoted Captain Amarinder as saying.

Singh had added that he does not trust Navjot Singh Sidhu’s control in Punjab.

After his meeting with NSA Ajit Doval yesterday, September 30, ANI had also quoted him as saying: We discussed security-related issues, can’t share them here”.

Amrinder Singh’s meeting with Ajit Doval is significant given the fact that just a few days ago, he had termed Navjot Singh Sidhu a national security threat. After resigning from the post of CM, Singh had said that he will fight any move to make Sidhu the Punjab CM, terming him as anti-national, dangerous, unstable, incompetent and a security threat to the state and the country.

‘Can’t be in Congress, did not discuss alliance or prospect of new party with HM’: Amarinder Singh

Speaking on his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and on speculations of him joining the BJP, Singh told the media platform that he met the HM to discuss the farm bills. “I didn’t hold any talks with any BJP leader or HM who I met in Delhi on prospects of any new party in Punjab or alliance for 2022 polls yet. But I can’t be in Congress, that I have already decided. Thank you to them”, Captain Amarinder Singh was further quoted by The New Indian as saying.

Earlier, we reported how media had been speculating that with only months left for the Punjab assembly elections, Singh may float his new party in the next 15 days. However, with this statement, the former CM of Punjab has, at least for now, put this speculation to rest as well.

Prior to this, Singh had also dispelled rumours of joining the BJP.

Captain resigns as Punjab CM

Amarinder Singh had resigned from the post of chief minister on September 18 saying that he can’t continue with the humiliation he was facing in the party. He had taken the decision after the party had called for a meeting of the Congress legislative party in Punjab without informing the CM, who is also the leader of the legislative party.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAmarinder Sidhu fight, Amarinder Singh news, Captain Amarinder Singh
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
579,953FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com