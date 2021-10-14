The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken cognisance of promotional videos put out by the Aam Aadmi Party, featuring Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal and said that they violating the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

In the promotional ad, the NCPCR says that Arvind Kejriwal had violence the Juvenile Justice Act 2015 and the COVID-19 protocols issued by the Central Government of India.

The NCPCR had received a complaint from the Kalinga Rights Forum of Odisha regarding the videos put out by Aam Aadmi Party.

The complaint had said:

“Videos in which Delhi Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal is seen in a promotional video. The said promotional video involves a large gathering of school children shooting for the advertisement without wearing of masks and maintain social distancing amidst breakout of COVID-19 pandemic which is violation of COVID protocols issued by the Govt. of India and also endangering the lives of minor school children of Delhi”.

The NCPCR, taking cognisance of the matter shot a letter to the Chief Secretary of Delhi+NCR to file a ‘Action Taken Report’ with NCPCR within 7 days.

The letter said:

“The Commission would like to inform you that these videos are in violation of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and COVID-19 pandemic protocol guidelines issued by the Govt. of India. Therefore, the Commission has accordingly taken cognizance in this matter under Section 13(1)(i) of CPCR Act, 2005. In view of the sensitivity of the matter, it is requested that the matter may kindly be looked into for necessary remedial measures and an Action Taken Report be shared with the Commission within 07 days“.

The AAP government has often used children for their ad campaigns. Only recently, AAP government launched a ‘Desh Ke Mentor” program. The promotional videos of the event were tweeted and were also posted on YouTube by AAP.

In the video, Kejriwal is seen attempting to give a motivational speech with several kids seen being a part of the event.

AAP Goa on Twitter had also tweeted a picture montage of the event where several children were seen in the event.

India's First & Biggest Mentorship program #DeshKeMentor launched by Arvind Kejriwal & Manish Sisodia #DeshKeMentor pic.twitter.com/kfrPHRSSq6 — Aam Aadmi Party Goa (@AAPGoa) October 11, 2021

During the event, there were several students seen participating without a mask.

With the letter from NCPCR to the Chief Secretary, the Chief Secretary to the LG is to revert to the Commission with an action taken report within 7 days.