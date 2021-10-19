AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi speaking at the Jalsa-e-Rehmat Ul lil Alameen at Darussalam, Hyderabad advised couples to refrain from affairs outside of marriage and get married instead if they liked each other.

Owaisi in his speech said, ‘Stay away from extramarital affairs, if the boy likes the girl and the girl likes the boy, and the boy is decent and says he can take care of the girl then do it. Get married. What is wrong in that?’

Owaisi also quoted the popular Bollywood dialogue ‘Jabh pyar kiya toh darna kya’ (Why fear when you are in love?).

The AIMIM president told the Muslim youth that taking care of their wives is their responsibility. He said, ‘Stay away from women. If you like a girl, or if the girl likes a boy and if the guy is decent, then do it. Get married. What is wrong in that? But taking care of your family is your job.’

Asaduddin Owaisi has been making such statements. Recently, he had refused to talk about Aryan Khan’s case during a rally in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh saying, “You are talking about a superstar’s son. At least 27 per cent of undertrial prisoners in UP jails are Muslims. Who will speak for them? I will fight for those who are voiceless and weak, not for those whose fathers are powerful.”