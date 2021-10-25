On October 25, Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, took note of the recent order of the Assam Pollution Control Board in which it has imposed a blanket ban on firecrackers and allowed only green fireworks, that too for two hours, on Diwali.

In a Tweet, Sarma said, “Assam Pollution Control Board has, reportedly, suo motu, without any consultation with Govt, issued an order banning the sale of firecrackers & other restrictions. We’ve taken note of this. The entire issue is being reviewed afresh, holistically, keeping people’s sentiments in mind.”

We’ve taken note of this. The entire issue is being reviewed afresh, holistically, keeping people’s sentiments in mind. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 25, 2021

The ban imposed by Assam Pollution Control Board

The Pollution Control Board of Assam had passed an order on October 22 in which it has imposed a blanket ban on firecrackers on Diwali. Notably, as per the orders, only green fireworks were allowed to be burst, that too in the time frame of two hours set by the board. As per the orders, the festivities could run between 8 PM to 10 PM on Diwali. Similarly, for Chatt Puja, firecrackers were allowed between 6 AM to 8 AM and for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, 11:55 PM to 12:30 AM.

The board used the powers conferred under Section 31(A) of the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, along with Rule 35 of Air (Prevention & Control Pollution) Assam Rule, 1991. The order stated, “Keeping in view the need of public interest to curb high air pollution, Pollution Control Board, Assam directs that a complete ban has been imposed on bursting and sale of all kinds of firecrackers except green crackers in the state till further orders.”

The order further read, “Only green crackers can be sold, and bursting is allowed only for two hours during Diwali from 8 PM to 10 PM, during Chhath Puja from 6 AM to 8 AM and during Christmas and New Year’s Eve from 11:55 PM to 12:30 PM. Other than the above-specified festivals, prior permission of the concerned Deputy Commissioners of the districts will be required for the use of only green crackers for a limited period (not more than two hours) in the state of Assam.” As per the orders, if anyone wants to burst firecrackers other than the specified festivals, they would have to take permission from the concerned Deputy Commissioners of the districts.

The continuous attack on Hindu festival Diwali

For the last few years, governments, pollution boards, NGT and judiciary have taken extreme steps against Diwali on the pretext that fireworks cause maximum pollution on the day of the festival and allegedly cause health problems. Several so-called celebrities and intellectuals have asked their followers not to burst fireworks.

However, according to studies, fireworks are not the main cause of pollution, especially in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and other states. Studies blamed construction dust, vehicular pollution and stubble burning as top causes of pollution. Interestingly, one of the studies that was conducted by IIT refusing to blame fireworks for pollution in Delhi was categorically refused by the Supreme Court even though the study was conducted by the experts.