Opposition unity dumpster fire: Congress CM from Chhattisgarh attacks Mamata Banerjee after several Congress leaders join TMC

While Bhupesh Baghel did not name anyone, the indications are quite clear as to who his comments were meant for. The comments come after the Trinamool Congress inducted Congress leaders from multiple states into the party.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has targeted Mamata Banerjee after Trinamool Congress inducted several disgruntled Congress leaders into her party. Bhupesh Baghel from the Congress party said that the TMC’s hope to form a national alternative by poaching Congress leaders will not yield results.

“Unfortunately, to become a national alternative deep-rooted and concerted efforts are needed and there are no quick- fix solutions,” Baghel said.

In West Bengal, five time MLA and AICC national secretary Mainul Haque joined TMC last month. Another senior Congress leader Sushmita Dev also joined Trinamool Congress in the state. In Goa, former Chief Minister from the Congress party Luizinho Faleiro also joined Mamata’s party.

Even Saket Gokhale, staunch Rahul Gandhi fanboy, joined Trinamool Congress a couple of months earlier. Despite the series of exits from the Congress party, Bhupesh Baghel does not appear too concerned with the development.

It appears that he believes Congress will remain the principle opposition party for the foreseeable future. The Congress has managed to recruit far-left rabble rousers such as Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mevani, ‘youth leaders’ the party is pinning its hopes on to resurrect its failing political fortunes.

 

