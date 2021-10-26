Recently, a despicable video of a man dressed as UP CM Yogi Adityanath being roped and led by a group of men who are seen assaulting him has gone viral on the internet. The video was shot during the rally carried out by Islamist organisation Campus Front of India, who has been railing against the Uttar Pradesh chief minister for the prosecution of Siddique Kappan, one among 8 PFI activists charged for inciting communal unrest during the Hathras incident. Campus Front of India is the students wing of Islamist outfit PFI.

In the video, three mean are seen mimicking an assault against a man who bears stark resemblance to UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The assailants drag the man on the road and imitate an assault against him.

The hatred is directed against Yogi Adityanath for acting against PFI activists, including Siddique Kappan, who are lodged in jail since the last after they were arrested by the UP Police for their alleged involvement in inciting unrest over the Hathras incident.

CFI’s origin traced to terror outfit SIMI

Launched in 2009, Campus Front of India(CFI) billed itself as a “neo-social students movement, which aims to empower the campuses by developing a new generation of activists”. Although it claimed to be a voice of “oppressed sections of society”, the origins of the organisation was traced to terror outfit Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), which was formed by a group of supporters of the Jamaat-e-Islami-e-Hind in the late 1970s.

In 2018, CFI found itself in the eye of a raging storm alleged involvement in the murder of Abhimanyu, a 20-year-old activist of the Students Federation of India (SFI).

The Campus Front of India(CFI) is also a student wing of the extremist Islamist organisation Popular Front of India, which is accused for its involvement in anti-national and anti-social activities by the Indian government.

CFI’s student wing, PFI, an extremist Islamist organisation accused of fomenting unrest in India

The PFI was set up in 2006 as a federation of the National Development Fund (NDF), which was formed in Kerala in 1993 and subsequently emerged as the Manitha Neethi Pasarai (MNP) in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD) in Karnataka.

However, its patently subversive activities have led state governments across the country demand a ban on the organisation. PFI was also known for its role in organising and financing the anti-CAA protests in various parts of the country that were marked with riots, violence and vandalism.

Ever since it was formed in 2006, the Popular Front of India (PFI) has been involved in several clashes. The radical Islamic outfit has been allegedly involved in several clashes and political murders. The radical Islamic organisation has been accused of having links with the banned Islamic terror group Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

Several investigation agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), have named PFI in many cases. The first module of Islamic State that NIA busted in Kerala had some members of PFI. Along with its youth wing – SDPI, PFI perpetrates crimes against Hindus and is responsible for communal riots across the country.

PFI members have been frequently found to be indulging in criminal activities, including murderwith communal motives. Earlier in January, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had alleged that the PFI raised money through hawala channels for running terror camps in Kerala.

Besides this, it has been accused by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) of being involved in the controversial ‘love jihad’ cases in Kerala. Recently, activists of its political arm SDPI were arrested for an ABVP worker’s brutal murder in Kerala’s Kannur.

Recently, PFI members were accused of killing 42-year-old activist Ramalingam. The activist was brutally murdered for opposing forced religious conversions. In the past, the PFI members have been accused of chopping off the hands of a Kerala Professor for allegedly insulting the Islamic Prophet Mohammed.

Siqqique Kappan arrested by UP Police for fomenting caste conflict over the Hathras incident

The video promoting hatred and assault by Campus Front of India against Yogi Adityanath is released at a time when the Uttar Pradesh government is pressing charges of sedition, conspiracy to incite violence, outraging religious feelings and other terrorism charges against 8 PFI activists, including Siddique Kappan.

Siddique Kappan was arrested by the UP Police on October 5 while he was proceeding to cover the Hathras case where a 19-year-old Dalit woman had died after a strangulation attempt. He was arrested along with three other persons, under stringent sections of UAPA and sedition charges for attempting to create a caste-conflict in the state amidst the ongoing Hathras case controversy.

Apart from Kappan, Siddiqui of Nagla in Muzaffarnagar, Masood Ahmed of Jarwal in Bahraich district, and Alam of Kotwali area in Rampur district were arrested.

According to the FIR, the UP Police has charged all the accused under Section 17 of the UAPA that deals with raising funds for a terrorist act. The four people who were apprehended from Mathura on October 5 were then sent to 14-day judicial custody.