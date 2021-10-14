If there is one person one can learn how to have their cake and eat it too it is Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. On October 14, 2021, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party head Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to announce that he has urged Delhi LG to allow the Chhatth Puja celebrations in November this year.

I have urged Hon’ble LG to allow Chhath pooja celebrations in Delhi. Corona is now in control and many other states have allowed it. pic.twitter.com/110ZZtpBMl — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 14, 2021

He claimed that COVID has been in control and many states have allowed the celebrations. This is quite contrary to the request made by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia writes to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to issue guidelines for the upcoming Chhat festival pic.twitter.com/V9gk9msbbg — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2021

On 12th October, Sisodia wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to issue guidelines for celebrating the Chhath festival. What is amusing is that just few days prior to this, Delhi government had on its own banned firecrackers on Diwali.

पिछले साल व्यापारियों द्वारा पटाखों के भंडारण के पश्चात प्रदूषण की गंभीरता को देखत हुए देर से पूर्ण प्रतिबंध लगाया गया जिससे व्यापारियों का नुकसान हुआ था। सभी व्यापारियों से अपील है कि इस बार पूर्ण प्रतिबंध को देखते हुए किसी भी तरह का भंडारण न करें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 15, 2021

On 15th September, Kejriwal took to Twitter to announce a complete ban on procurement, storage and sale of firecrackers for Diwali keeping in mind ‘air pollution’. This despite the fact that scientific studies have shown that firecrackers contribute little to pollution and bigger culprit is the stubble burning in neighbouring state of Punjab which adds to Delhi pollution woes.

However, while Delhi government on its own had decided to ban firecrackers for Diwali. But for Chhath Puja, they wrote to Central government and LG. Here is how Kejriwal has played a dirty political game over Hindu festivals:

Chhath Puja in Delhi

Chhath Puja is celebrated mostly in Bihar and Purvanchal area of Eastern Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh goes to polls early next year. Many people from UP and Bihar stay in Delhi, which is why the celebration of Chhath Puja has gained prominence in Delhi too. However, in a poll-bound state, where Aam Aadmi Party wants to contest elections, Chhath Puja is being used as a political tool.

It is clear that if Delhi government on its own can decide for Diwali it can also decide for Chhath Puja. But it did not. Because, vote bank politics. If Central government issues guidelines and issues restrictions as part of COVID protocol, Kejriwal would blame Centre for not paying heed to sentiments of people from Purvanchal, part of UP. But if LG does allow celebration of Chhath Puja, Kejriwal would swoop in and take credit for the same.

A true politician.