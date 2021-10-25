Elon Musk’s Macrohard vs Microsoft tweet leaves Indians amused, here is what it could mean

On October 25, tech billionaire Elon Musk tweeted a somewhat cryptic tweet in which he wrote “Macrohard >> Microsoft” while mocking the tech-giant Microsoft. In a follow-up Tweet, he then praised the video conferencing app by Microsoft, i.e. Teams and said, “Although Teams is pretty good”. Though Elon Musk has been posting such tweets for a long time, this particular tweet cracked up the microblogging platform, especially from India.

As it sounds like the abuse word in Hindi/Punjabi, many Indians found it funny as, at first glance, they thought Musk used the cuss word. Twitter user MadBadMax wrote, “First lesson in Hindi for your firang friends be like…” He was pointing out the fact that when a foreigner tries to learn Hindi from an Indian, there is a possibility that he or she may teach them a cuss word pretending it means something innocent.

Another Twitter user, 9_t_8, called out people with a dirty mind who assumed Musk wrote a cuss word.

Twitter user Navneeth wrote with ROLF emoji that he thought Musk wrote ‘something else.

Twitter user Gautam Dayal did not hesitate in telling that what he mistook the word ‘Macrohard’ for.

Fresh Founder, another Twitter user, wondered how many people other than him thought it was a cuss word.

But what is Macrohard anyway?

There can be several references that one can see over the internet where Macrohard has been mentioned. In general, it is used as the opposite of the word Microsoft. Its usage dates back couple of decades ago. According to Urban Dictionary, it was added by a user in 2003 as opposed to the word Microsoft.

There have been numerous jokes based on the word that revolves around Microsoft. For example, a post on Reddit described Macrohard Onfire as the opposite of Microsoft Office. A bully wiki board wrote a semi-detailed version of the jokes that have been happening around Microsoft that included Macrohard Doors, Macrohard Doors Ex-Pee, Macrohard Doors Servant and more. It described Macrohard as a parody of Microsoft.

The explicit meaning

According to Urban Dictionary, the word Macrohard also has an explicit meaning. It can be referred to as ‘a large penile erection’. Interestingly, Microsoft, in urban slang terms, also means ‘a a flaccid penis’.

Musk’s ex-girlfriend used the tech joke a week ago

The former girlfriend of Musk, Claire Elise Boucher, professionally known as Grimes, had shared two photographs on Twitter with the tech joke saying, “Why to be Microsoft when u can be Macrohard?” referring to the explicit meaning of the company’s name.

Ex-girlfriend of Musk, Grimes made the tech joke on Twitter. Source: Twitter

The anniversary of Microsoft Windows XP

Twenty years ago, on October 25, 2001, Microsoft launched the very famous and long-running operating system Windows XP. It is possible that Musk might be mocking Microsoft in connection to the now-dead operating system. It has to be kept in mind that Musk joined hands with Microsoft last year. In October 2020, it was reported that Microsoft and SpaceX would be working together to expand cloud computing platforms into space.

Musk continues to be cryptic

Elon Musk, in subsequent tweets tweeted more amusing things, like the British surreal comedy troop Monty Python skit.

Followed by some more cryptic tweets.

However, it is still unclear why the eccentric businessman inadvertently sent Indians in a tizzy over Macrohard tweet.