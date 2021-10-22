US President Joe Biden has quite a ‘potty mouth’, according to several of his former and current aides, Politico has reported. His language is quite profane and drops the f-word frequently.

According to his aides, Joe Biden is known to use cuss words such as “F*ck them,” “What the f*ck are we doing?” “Why the f*ck isn’t this happening?” “bullsh*t,” “dammit” and “f*ck”. He is known to say sometimes, “don’t bullsh*t a bullsh*tter.”

“When he gets going he definitely gets going,” one White House official said. US Vice President Kamala Harris, on the other hand, uses “motherf*ck-ah” the most. She has hinted at it in an interview as well.

Answered 20 of @nowthisnews' most pressing questions — including my tendency to be a back seat driver.pic.twitter.com/NEWnhtXMcz — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 10, 2019

Joe Biden is not the first US President known to cuss often in the White House. Former President Barack Obama admitted that he cussed more often during his presidential tenure than he did previously. Donald Trump was, obviously, known to cuss and cuss often.

About Biden, one source told Politico, “When he cusses around women, it is always, and I mean always, followed by an immediate apology.” “He’s from a different generation but if there’s people that are younger than him, especially women, he feels like, ‘Hey, how would I feel if I was cussing around my daughter or my granddaughter?’”

Some find Biden’s rants endearing and others noted that it is true as long as they are not at its receiving end.

Biden is at the receiving end of some stick from US citizens as well. Chants of “F*ck Joe Biden” has become increasingly popular in recent days, in light of his vaccine mandates, his handling of the economy and general dissatisfaction with the direction the country is headed in.