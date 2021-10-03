On September 1, Shaukat Ali, Parliamentary Secretary for Interior, informed the National Assembly of Pakistan that an anti-beggary squad had been formed to eradicate professional beggars from the federal capital. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) would be heading the squad.

Ali also told the assembly that a large gang of professional beggars was recently busted in the capital in which eight police personnel were also involved. The authorities are taking action against those who were involved in the begging practices as per the law. He further added that in the year 2021, 1,680 beggars were arrested. Around 5,550 children were sent to children centres or eidi homes.

Contract-based ‘begging jobs’ in Pakistan

In March 2021, it was reported that begging had become a profession in Pakistan amidst growing unemployment and rising prices. Rawalpindi Traffic Police had arrested 1,269 beggars for eliminating begging practices in one month. The authorities had said that beggars from different cities were being brought in Rawalpindi under contract to beg on the streets. They claimed 60% of the beggars were found to be fit and healthy while 20% were handicapped and the remaining 20% were drug addicts. Children were also involved in the racket.

Netizens left amused

Netizens had a lot of fun with the report as Imran Khan-led Pakistan government has been seen seeking funds to revive the drowning economy. Major Manik wrote, “Radio Pakistan just announced starting of a Coup that is aiming to take down government. An unstable neighbourhood does not bode well for India either. We hope things stabilise soon.”

Radio Pakistan just announced starting of a Coup thats aiming to take down government. An unstable neighbourhood does not bode well for India either. We hope things stabilise soon. 🙏 https://t.co/U5jfXaipEa — Maj Manik M Jolly,SM (@Manik_M_Jolly) October 2, 2021

Gaurav Sawant, Senior Executive Editor, India Today, said, “Whaaat!!! What will happen to Imran Khan?”

Retired Maj Gen. Harsha Kakar wrote, “Does it mean global beggars Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi are also being eliminated”.

Does it mean global beggars @ImranKhanPTI and @SMQureshiPTI are also being eliminated https://t.co/DEe4trWW9S — Maj Gen Harsha Kakar (@kakar_harsha) October 2, 2021

Google throws up images of Pakistan PM Imran Khan for search word ‘Bhikhari’

It is interesting to note here that Google Images throws up pictures of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan when one searches for ‘Bhikhari’.

Bhikari search on Google shows Pakistan PM Imran Khan

In August 2019, after the United States of America cut Pakistan’s aid further by $440 million many on Twitter had pointed out that Google search for ‘Bhikhari’ (beggar) leads to Imran Khan’s images. It was also around same time that Pakistan was triggered over abrogation of Article 370. In December, 2018, too, searching Google for ‘Bhikhari’ would lead to his image. So much that Pakistan had even summoned Google to question why their prime minister’s picture comes up for ‘Bhikhari’.

In fact, even now, first search results for ‘Bhikhari’ on Google is that of Imran Khan.

Imran Khan as ‘Bhikhari’

Which is why many netizens were left wondering and mocking Imran Khan about his future if anti-beggary squad is set up in his country.