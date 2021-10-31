Sunday, October 31, 2021
Indians ask BCCI to take a knee for Hindus in Pakistan after Temple was attacked in Sindh before Diwali

Now, Indians are demanding that the cricket team show solidarity towards the Hindus being persecuted in Pakistan.

OpIndia Staff
Indians ask BCCI to take a knee for Hindus in Pakistan after Temple was attacked in Sindh before Diwali
41

A Hindu Temple was vandalised in Sindh, Pakistan ahead of Diwali. According to videos that have emerged, it can be seen that the idol of Shiva was destroyed. The video shows that the miscreants vandalised the Temple and stole valuables including gold chains and a crown from an idol of Lord Ram. After videos of the desecration emerged, Indians demanded that BCCI take a knee for the Hindus being persecuted in Pakistan.

Indians were angry after the team took a knee before their match versus Pakistan in the T20 World Cup to ‘fight racism’ but have not spoken a word about the Hindus in Bangladesh who were targeted during Durga Puja. Now, Indians are demanding that the cricket team and the BCCI show solidarity towards the Hindus being persecuted in Pakistan.

People also asked whether Virat Kohli would take a knee for the Hindus being oppressed in Pakistan.

Earlier last month, a Krishna temple in Pakistan was vandalised ahead of Krishna Janmashtami. Now, a similar attack has taken place ahead of Diwali hinting that an attack against temples is now being launched ahead of every Hindu festival. The Sindh province has also reported regular abductions of minor Hindu girls. Minority leaders are now demanding the intervention of the Chief Justice of Pakistan in the matter.

 

