Kashmir police have refuted the reports that the IGP has directed the DIGs in the state to shift all non-locals to police stations and army and CAPF camps in the wake of repeated terror attacks on non-Kashmiri labourers from other states working and living in the union territory.

The Kashmir police have termed the alleged urgent order as totally baseless and fake order. “There is no such order. It’s a fake one,” the IGP Kashmir told news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO).

Earlier, it was reported that the IGP of Kashmir police has issued the advisory, asking that all non-locals in the union territory should be secured. According to the highly unprecedented directive, all Kashmir zone police establishments were asked to shift the non-locals to police stations and army camps immediately.

The alleged communication by the IGP read, “All non local labourers in your respective jurisdictions be brought to nearest police / CAPF / Army establishments / camps just now. Matter is most urgent.”

The Fake urgent communication from IGP Kashmir to all DIGs

The communication had “Most Urgent” mentioned on the top, and it said “Matter is most urgent” in the message, besides asking to shift the non-Kashmiris to security bases “just now”.

The reports of the directive by IGP Kashmir came hours after terrorists had entered a house in Wanpoh in Kulgam district where labourers from Bihar were staying and fired on them from close range. Joginder Reshi Dev and Raja Reshi Dev were killed in the attack, while Chunchun Reshi Dev was injured and shifted to hospital.

Continuing with the targeted attack on non-locals in Kashmir, two persons from Bihar and UP were killed yesterday in Srinagar and Pulwama.

Note: The story has been updated with new information