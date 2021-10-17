Sunday, October 17, 2021
Targeted attacks on non-locals continue in Kashmir, another golgappa vendor from Bihar and carpenter from UP killed by terrorists

Arbind Kumar Sah from Bihar, a golgappa seller in Srinagar, and Sagir Ahmad from UP, a carpenter in Pulwama, was killed by terrorists in Kashmir as part targeted attacks on non-locals

OpIndia Staff
Even though security forces have intensified operations against Pakistan backed Islamic terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, targeted attacks on non-locals in the valley continues. In two such incidents yesterday, two poor non-Kashmiri people were killed in Kashmir by the terrorists. In a statement, the Jammu and Kashmir police confirmed the killing of two more non-local civilians.

The first victim was identified as Arbind Kumar Sah from Banka district of Bihar who used to sell golgappa in Srinagar. 30 years old Arbind Kumar was the lone bread earner of his family. His family said that only three months back he had gone to the Valley to earn money for the family. His father demanded the Center to take strong actions against terrorists who have been killing innocent civilians.

Arbind Kumar is the second poor civilian from Bihar who lost his due to Islamic terrorism. On October 5, Virendra Paswan, who hailed from Bhagalpur, Bihar, was shot dead in Kashmir by Islamic terrorists. Like Arvind, Virendra was also a street vendor who used to sell golgappa.

Citing eyewitnesses, media reports stated that a terrorist carrying a pistol stopped near Arbind Kumar Sah’s vending cart and shot him from point-blank range. A hardworking man, he used to sell golgappas near the park. While he was lying in a pool of blood and his daylong earnings scattered all around the cart, police could identify him through his Aadhar card.

AADHAR card of deceased Arvind Kumar Sah

The second victim is Sagir Ahmad (58) from Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, who was shot  in Pulwama. Ahmad was a carpenter by profession, and he was working in Jammu and Kashmir for the past one and half years. He is survived by a son and four daughters. As the incident was reported additional district magistrate of East Saharanpur Archana Dwivedi visited the family to provide necessary supports to the family and to make arrangements to being the body to his native place. He was a native of Kutubsher police station area of Saharanpur. He was standing outside of a shop to purchase some items when Islamic terrorists shot him dead.

A file picture of Sagir Ahmad . Source Dainik Jagaran

Both the killings are part of targeted killings of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir by Islamic terrorists who are especially targeting non-locals to create an atmosphere of fear so that they return to their native places. Including Saturday’s incident, several civilians have been killed in the Valley in the last few weeks. A prominent Kashmiri Pandit Makhan Lal Bindroo, teachers Satinder Kaur and Deepak Chand are among victims of the barbarism of Islamic terrorism.

While the civilian killing cases have been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for investigation, the security forces have launched operations against Islamic terrorists. So far security forces have eliminated 13 Islamic terrorists in nine different encounters where some security personnel were also martyred.

On Saturday, security forces gunned down two Islamic terrorists including Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Umar Mushtaq Khandey at the Pampore area of Pulwama district.

 

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

