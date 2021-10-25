Bazid Khan, Pakistani commentator and former cricketer rejoicing ‘Kufr’s defeat’ after India lost to Pakistan in its first ‘super 12’ game of T20 World Cup has stirred a controversy on social media.

Khan while interviewing the winning captain Babar Azam, in a post-match presentation ceremony remarked, “Lekin kufr to toot gaya,” to which Azam replied, “All because of Allah.”

Pakistani commentator said “Kuffar to toot hi gaya” (the non-believers has been been finally destroyed).



The usage of the term ‘kufr’ by an International Cricket Council (ICC) presenter at an official ceremony has led to an outrage.

Netizens react

Ironically, the netizens were in ‘disbelief’ on the usage of the term meaning ‘non-believer’ at an ICC cricketing event.

“Meanwhile this gem from @ICC approved TV Channels & Jihadi commentators – dutifully paid dues by @BCCI & @JayShah “𝗞𝘂𝗳𝗳𝗮𝗿 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗼𝗼𝘁 𝗴𝗮𝘆𝗮” (the infidel has been destroyed). Jihadi Babur “Yeh Allah ka shukkar hai” (this is the blessings of Allah),” Tweeted Abhijit-Iyer Mitra.

Former IAS officer Sanjay Dixit asked, “Will @ICC suspend this presenter and take action against Pakistan team? Will @BCCI even demand action, or will happily swallow the racist religious slur of kufr?”

Taking offence to the Indian cricket team ‘kneeling’ in solidarity to a foreign political movement, a social media user said, “While Indian team shamelessly takes the knee, @ICC presenter and Pakistani team captain make the racist religious slur of ‘kufr’. @BCCI should pressurise @ICC to take action against both this rogue racist presenter and the Pakistani captain.”

Twitter user Arun Krishnan giving an example of yet another religious and racial slur explained why the term is offensive even if it carried a different connotation.

Imagine a white commentator saying “Well the N*****S lost” and another white chap saying “Praise be to God”.



THAT is exactly what happened here!



While several linguistic experts tried defending the term ‘kufr’, another Twitter user explained what the idiom actually means. “In case you are wondering what kufr toot gaya means, it comes from the idiom. “Laye us butt (idols) ko iltija kar ke, kufr (non-Muslim) tuta khuda khuda karke” Translation: “Idols prayed by kafir (non-Muslim) were finally broken, and Islam won,” the user Tweeted.

“Laye us butt (idols) ko iltija kar ke, kufr (non-Muslim) tuta khuda khuda karke”



Reacting to Indians taking offence to the word ‘kufr’ that means ‘infidel or non-believers’, some social media users tried explaining that ‘kufr’ also means ‘disbelief’ and that the phrase was used to say that the Pakistanis have managed to ‘break the jinx.’

It’s a well-known Urdu proverb.



“Kufr toota Khuda Khuda kar kay”



Basically means that a big obstacle has been overcome.



Breaking the winning streak, India in the match played on October 24 lost to Pakistan after it failed to defend a 152 runs target. Pakistan chased the target in 17.5 overs with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scoring 68 and 79 runs respectively. It was Pakistan’s first-ever victory against India in a World Cup match.

India is set to play its next match against New Zealand on October 31.