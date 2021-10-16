Saturday, October 16, 2021
‘Horrid goblin of an orc mayor’: London Mayor Sadiq Khan accused of downplaying murder of British MP by Somali migrant

People on social media accused Sadiq Khan of making it seem as if Sir David Amess died a natural death.

OpIndia Staff
Sir David Amess, a Conservative MP in the United Kingdom, was assassinated by an Islamic terrorist on Friday. The terrorist, a Somali migrant who had acquired British citizenship, stabbed Sir David Amess multiple times at Leigh-on-Sea in Essex. Now, a tweet by Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, has attracted sharp criticism on social media.

Sadiq Khan said, “I am so deeply, deeply saddened by the tragic news that Sir David has passed away. He loved being an MP and was a great public servant. It is just awful. My thoughts and prayers, and those of all Londoners, are with David’s loved ones at this time of unimaginable grief.”

The language used by Khan to express condolences over the matter has drawn the ire of people on social media. Sadiq Khan described Amess’s death as “passed away”, which cloaks the fact that he was assassinated. Khan also did not issued any condemnation of the extremist ideology responsible for the murder and did not mention it at all in his tweet.

Users accused Khan of making it seem as if Amess had a natural death.

Others called it shameful and highlighted the fact that Amess was murdered by an Islamic terrorist.

One user described Khan as a “horrid goblin of an orc mayor”.

Users also accused Khan of downplaying the murder because the perpetrator was a Somali migrant.

The Metropolitan Police has said that the killing of the Conservative MP was an act of terrorism linked to Islamic extremism.

“The fatal stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea has tonight been declared as a terrorist incident, with the investigation being led by Counter Terrorism Policing,” the police said. The statement issued by the Metropolitan Police added, “The early investigation has revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism.”

 

