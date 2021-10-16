On Friday (October 16), a 69-year-old British Conservative MP Sir David Amess was assassinated by a 25-year-old Islamic terrorist of Somali descent in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex. Sir Amess remained a Conservative leader for about 40 years and represented the Southend West constituency.

As per reports, the Parliamentarian was holding a ‘constituency surgery’ at the Belfairs Methodist Church, which is located at Eastwood Road North. It was a common practice for Sir Amess to meet his voters on Friday and address their concerns. The 25-year-old radical Islamist blended into the crowd and waited patiently for his turn. Although he hailed from Somalia, he had acquired British citizenship. At around 12:05 pm, the accused leapt onto Sir David Amess and stabbed him with a knife. The Conservative Party MP was attacked 12 times, following which he collapsed on the ground. The police were called in and reportedly they arrived within minutes.

While he lay in a pool of blood, paramedics tried their best to save him. Sir Amess succumbed to his injuries at around 3 pm, before being taken to the hospital. While speaking about the incident, a Conservative Councillor John Lamb stated, “He was doing a surgery in the Methodist church here to speak to local people and pick up on their problems. I’m told that when he went in for his surgery there were people waiting to see him, and one of them literally got a knife out and just began stabbing him.”

Islamic terrorist did not flee the crime scene

According to eyewitnesses, the Islamic terrorist made no attempt to flee the crime scene and waited ‘calmly’ for the police to arrive. Scotland Yard has stated that they will treat the assassination as a ‘terror attack linked to Islamic extremism.’ In this regard, the police raided two houses in London and took the Somali terrorist in custody. The cops are of the belief that the perpetrator acted on his own accord and was possibly radicalised during the Coronavirus lockdown. The police have appealed to the public to provide evidence (CCTV footage, dash cam videos) pertaining to the case.

Act of Islamic terrorism, says police

The Metropolitan Police has said that the killing of the Conservative MP was an act of terrorism linked to Islamic extremism.

“The fatal stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea has tonight been declared as a terrorist incident, with the investigation being led by Counter Terrorism Policing,” the police said. The statement issued by the Metropolitan Police added, “The early investigation has revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism.”

Boris Johnson paid homage to Sir David Amess

In a video message, Boris Johnson shared condolences with the family of Sir David Amess. Remembering him as ‘one of the kindest’ politicians, the British Prime Minister remarked, “David was a man who believed passionately in this country and in its future. We’ve lost today a fine public servant and a much-loved friend and colleague. (He had an) outstanding record of passing laws to help the most vulnerable”

All our hearts are full of shock and sadness at the death of Sir David Amess MP.



He was one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics. pic.twitter.com/SIx6SZ1P3w — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 15, 2021

In light of the attack, Home Secretary Pritish Patel has directed the police to review security arrangements of all Parliamentarians.

Mosques in UK preach Taliban, ISIS-like lifestyle of the ultra-orthodox community

Noted professor and political advisor Ed Husain, a former radicalised Muslim, had earlier come up with a fascinating study about how mosques in the United Kingdom were trying to control Muslim-dominated areas in the country. He had explained the community’s efforts to enforce Taliban-like lifestyle in major cities of the United Kingdom, reported Daily Mail.

In his latest book – ‘Among The Mosques: A Journey Across Muslim Britain‘, author and political advisor Ed Husain had documented in detail how Islamic societies in the UKwere slowly occupying households in the country and were enforcing strict Taliban-like rules.

The author had documented how areas like Bolton, Dewsbury and Blackburn were described as ‘a different universe’ and had observed how a Muslim could spend months with no contact whatsoever with mainstream ‘white’ Britain’ in certain parts of the British cities. Among the areas Ed visited was Blackburn, the global hub for the Deobandis and the Tablighi Jamaat.