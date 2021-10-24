A Muslim man has been arrested in the Hojai district of Assam for marrying a woman by faking his identity pretending to be a Hindu. The man named Jasimuddin from Nakhuti in Hojai district had met a Hindu woman in Tamil Nadu who is from Simen Chapari in Dhemaji district in Assam, where he had introduced himself as a Hindu and married her in a temple. Both were working in Tamil Nadu where they had met each other.

According to reports, after staying with the woman for some time, Jasimuddin robbed the woman of her money and jewellery and fled to his home in Hojai District of Assam. After he went missing with her money and jewellery, the woman also returned to Assam and filed a case against him with the police.

The woman took the help of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and filed the written complaint to the Hojai SP against the man. Reportedly the woman visited Doboka, Assam where she learned the details about her husband, including his real identity. The Viswa Hindu Parishad unit of the Hojai district also helped the woman in the case.

The woman informed that the man had concealed his real religious identity and posed as a Hindu when marrying her. She also accused the man of mental and physical torture, including forcefully aborting their unborn child.

After the case was registered against the man at the Lumding Police Station, a police team led by the Hojai Superintendent of Police, Barun Purkayastha, arrested the man on Wednesday night and presented him before a court on Thursday.

The officer-in-charge at the Lumding police station stated that it was a case of Love Jihad and said, “It is a case of ‘love jihad’ as a man of one faith pretended to be of another to marry the woman”. He also said that further investigation was underway.

Earlier this month, a similar case was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani district where FIR was filed by the police against Kareem (32) who posed as Karan Jadhav to lure a Hindu woman. The victim was a 22-year-old woman in her second year of graduation from a college in Pansemal town. Kareem had lured the woman and took her to Indore where he sexually assaulted the victim for 11 days.