The Congress’ Punjab unit’s longstanding deadlock may have come to an end, as Navjot Singh Sidhu has decided to retract his resignation and remain as the party’s Punjab unit chief. The decision was taken after Sidhu’s met the Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence in Delhi on Friday.

After the meeting, Navjot Singh Sidhu told the media: “I shared all my concerns with Rahul Gandhi, was assured that they would be sorted out.”

I have shared my concerns with @RahulGandhi Ji, was assured they will be sorted out. pic.twitter.com/cZwKQgjxuR — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 15, 2021

Harish Rawat, the All India Congress Committee’s in-charge for Punjab, who was present during the meeting between Sidhu and Rahul Gandhi, told reporters that Sidhu would continue as the state unit chief and all issues had been resolved.

A day before meeting Rahul Gandhi at his residence, Sidhu had said he has full faith in the party leadership and will accept any decision taken by them on his resignation.

He said that he had voiced his concerns regarding the state and the Congress state unit before Congress’ top brass and he had full faith in the Congress President, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi. “I have always considered them to be supreme and will accept any decision taken by them”.

Congress top brass refuses to accept resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu

On September 28, Sidhu had resigned from the post of PPCC chief. In a letter addressed to party chief Sonia Gandhi, he had stated that he is stepping down as the state president.

“The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress”, wrote Sidhu.

Many Sidhu loyalists have also resigned in solidarity with the Punjab Congress President after his surprise resignation.

The party’s top brass had, however, refused to accept his resignation and had asked state leaders to resolve the matter at their own level first.

Only in the month of July did the Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi overthrow Sunil Jakhar to make Navjot Singh Sidhu the new Punjab Congress Chief. The decision had then garnered a wide range of responses with some snubbing Captain Amarinder Singh while others attacking Sidhu for his vendetta politics.