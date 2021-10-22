Intensifying its crackdown on the Bollywood drug nexus, NCB has summoned the wife of actor Ajaz Khan who had been arrested by the anti-drug agency in a drugs case earlier this year. As per reports, Andrea alias Ayesha Khan visited the NCB’s office in Mumbai.

Notably, NCB had, on March 31, arrested Ajaz Khan after interrogating him for over 8 hours in a drug case. The agency has also conducted raids at various locations related to the actor. The actor was taken into custody after he returned to Mumbai from Rajasthan.

Ajaz Khan is reportedly accused of being a member of the Batata gang. Shadab Batata, son of Farooq Batata, was arrested earlier by the NCB and drugs worth Rs. 2 crores was reportedly recovered from the same. Shadab Batata is accused of supplying drugs to Bollywood celebrities.

Ajaz Khan a danger to society, says NDPS court

The NDPS court, while rejecting the bail plea of abusive actor Ajaz Khan in the month of July, observed that the actor was a danger to society. The court had then held with certainty that the actor forged prescriptions in his wife’s name to supply contraband to young girls and boys.

Slamming Ajaz Khan for exploiting young children by giving them drugs, the court said that granting bail to the actor would set the wrong precedence in society.

It held that while Ajaz’s wife’s prescriptions were of December 2020 and January 2021, 31 Alprozol tablets were recovered from his house in March and April 2021.

Khan had pleaded innocence, stating that only 4 sleeping pills were found at his home and that they were being used by his wife as antidepressants after suffering a miscarriage.

NCB widens crackdown on Bollywood drug-nexus

In recent months, the NCB has tightened its hold on the alleged Bollywood-narcotics nexus, which came to light following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year. Actor Armaan Kohli is among those who are currently imprisoned for their drug links. He was arrested on August 29 after NCB allegedly recovered banned drugs from his residence. Last week, his bail plea was rejected by a special NDPS court.

Besides, NCB arrested Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan on October 3, following a raid conducted on Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa. The agency had seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA from the ship. The actor’s son remains in jail, after the special NDPS court rejected Aryan’s bail applications on Wednesday, observing that a prima facie case of conspiracy and illicit drug trade by the accused was made out.

The Bombay high court will hear the bail application of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan next Tuesday on October 26.

Aryan Khan’s arrest led to the summoning of actor Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday, who was quizzed today by the agency for the second day in a row.