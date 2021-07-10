The NDPS court, while rejecting the bail plea of abusive actor Ajaz Khan, observed that the actor was a danger to society. According to a report by TOI, the court held with certainty that the actor forged prescriptions in his wife’s name to supply contraband to young girls and boys.

Ajaz Khan forged prescriptions to traffic drugs: NDPS court

The court took notice that in the prescription of January 16, 2020, instead of mentioning the volume of tablets in milligrams, only the number of doses was written. The prescription mentioned 20 doses, but the weight of the medicine, which is mandatorily mentioned in every medical prescription, was not there in that provided by the actor to the court. The court said that no doctor would ever prescribe any medicine without mentioning the weight [maybe in grams (g), milligrams (mg), or micrograms (mcg)] in the medical prescription. The court added that even the handwriting in both the prescriptions did not indicate that it was written by any doctor.

It held that while Ajaz’s wife’s prescriptions were of December 2020 and January 2021, 31 Alprozol tablets were recovered from his house in March and April 2021.

“In my opinion, no evidence is required even to hold prima facie that these prescriptions are forged and fabricated”, said the court.

It is pertinent to note here that Khan had pleaded innocence, stating that only 4 sleeping pills were found at his home and that they were being used by his wife as antidepressants after suffering a miscarriage.

‘Granting bail to the actor would convey bad message to the society’, court

Slamming Ajaz Khan for exploiting young children by giving them drugs, the court said that granting bail to the actor would set the wrong precedence in society. “Granting bail to such a person would amount to putting premium to the illegal act and unclean approach of the accused which will ultimately convey a bad message to the law-abiding society”, said the court.

Relying on the statement of an Ahmedabad doctor who had refused to write false prescriptions for the accused actor, the court held that the witness’ statement clearly explains who Khan is and what is his position in life. Showing no mercy while hearing the bail plea filed by the actor, the NDPS court furthered that law and its process helps only those who approach with clean hands and not those who would go to any lengths to grab a favourable order.

NCB arrests actor Ajaz Khan

The foul-mouthed actor Ajaz Khan, was arrested by the NCB earlier on March 30, 2021, in connection with its investigation into the Bollywood drug nexus case. Reportedly, the NCB had also conducted raids at various locations related to the actor. The agency had said that they had found alprazolam tablets from his residence during searches in the city’s Andheri and Lokhandwala areas.

He is reportedly accused of being a member of the Shadab Batata gang. The 4.5 grams of Alprozol tablets were recovered by chance during his house search but he is mainly arrested for his association with Batata Gang, the NCB said.

The NCB officials also contended that Ajaz Khan is a part of narcotics peddler Shadab Farooque Shaikh alias Shadab Batata’s syndicate. Shaikh was arrested a week earlier and over 2 kilograms of the banned mephedrone drug were recovered from him. Khan was arrested based on the revelations made by Batata.

Actor had mocked Arnab Goswami for his coverage on Bollywood drug nexus

Ironically, Ajaz Khan had mocked Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami due to the latter’s coverage of the same case. The actor had mocked the journalist for his ‘Drug Do’ clip which had gone viral on the internet.

Bollywood actor who chose ‘Quran over Constitution’, arrested previously

Ajaz Khan has been arrested in the past as well. In April 2020, the Bollywood actor and hate-monger Ajaz Khan was reportedly arrested by the Mumbai Police for the communal remarks he recently made in a Facebook Live video. In 2016, he was arrested for sending obscene photos and lewd texts to a hairstylist. He was later released on bail.

Ajaz Khan has also tweeted in the past that he would choose the Quran over the Constitution. Interestingly, he received much support from political players like Hardik Patel and leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party, and even people from Pakistan following his tweet.

We have reported in the past how Ajaz Khan had also used Facebook to spread ideas that could be labelled as hate speech and an effort to vitiate communal harmony.