Nigerians attack Delhi Police leaving 3 injured, 53 arrested after the assault on the police station: Read what happened

The Delhi Police has reportedly arrested 53 foreign nationals, believed to be Nigerians, for attacking the police with sticks and bricks. Reportedly, on the 27th of September, a mob of Nigerians gathered at the Mohan Garden police station and attacked the station and the police personnel. They started pelted stones and in the process, injured 3 policemen as well.

According to a Republic TV report, after the mob gathered and started pelting stones at the police, the police had to open fire in the air to control and disperse the mob. At this point, the mob had even entered the police station and was indulging in rampant violence and vandalism.

Soon after the mob had entered the police station, Delhi Police arrested 8 of the assailants and reportedly, the rest of the assailants were arrested soon after.

Why did the Nigerian mob attack Delhi Police

According to the report in Republic TV, the Nigerian mob was irate about the death of one of their people. After the death of a member of their group, the police was to conduct a medical examination to establish the cause of death, however, the African natives did not want a medical examination to be conducted on the deceased individual.

The attack occurred when a group of foreign nationals gathered outside the Mohan Garden Police Station. Following this, they were angry and had a spat with the police personnel while objecting to the medical examination of the deceased.

Nigerian man arrested in Delhi with crores worth of drugs, was living in India illegally

Only a few days ago, in an unconnected case, a Nigerian man was arrested by the Delhi Police with drugs worth Rs 30 crores. While the Delhi Police arrested two people, one of the accused was a Nigerian who was living in India illegally.

The Nigerian national was identified as Chigozie Foster Okafor alias David. He arrived in the country in July 2019, on a six-month business visa. Reportedly, David did not return to Nigeria even after his visa expired.

According to reports, the Nigerian had started procuring drugs from an Afghan living in Delhi and later had started his own network. During his interrogation, he had revealed that many people from Punjab would procure drugs from him and he used fake identities to send contraband to UK, Sri Lanka, Nepal, UAE and other nations.