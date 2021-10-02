The FCRA license of ‘Harvest India’ was suspended by the Union Home Ministry recently for violating laws related to foreign-funding. There are serious allegations against the NGO and its chief functionary Suresh Kumar, including conversion activities and misusing benefits meant for SC/ST communities.

Thus, given the antecedents of the NGO, we decided to look into the background of ‘Harvest India’, based on information publicly available on the internet. We accessed their financial submissions to the Ministry of Home Affairs since 2011, which revealed that they have been receiving crores and crores of rupees every year.

Harvest India: Foreign contributions through the years

In the financial year 2011, Harvest India received a total of Rs. 5,10,85,337.61 in foreign contributions. The funds came from Harvest India in the USA and United Kingdom, apart from Global Stick Network, another US based organisation, and ‘Stop Povarty’ in the Netherlands.

Source: MHA

The NGO received foreign funds to the tune of Rs. 5,73,67,446.00 in 2012, with the major funders again being Harvest India in the USA, Global Stick Network and ‘Stop Povarty’.

Source: MHA

In 2013, it’s foreign funding jumped to Rs. 9,59,78,706.70, again its financial supporters remained the same.

Source: MHA

In 2014, its funding fell a bit to Rs. 8,01,71,281.19, however, it was still greater than the amount it had received in previous years by a significant margin.

Source: MHA

In 2015, Harvest India received Rs. 7,82,94,686.27 from its foreign contributors.

Source: MHA

For the financial year 2016, it received Rs. 9,53,30,600.60 directly from a foreign source and Rs. 76,30,422.00 as transfer from a local source.

Source: MHA

The same was Rs. 9,42,32,477.50 directly from a foreign source and Rs. 1,35,50,320.00 as transfer from a local source the next year.

Source: MHA

Harvest India received Rs. 6,80,97,973.00 directly from a foreign source in 2018. Notably, they did not receive any contribution as transfer from a foreign source.

Source: MHA

The NGO again received Rs. 5,30,69,011.20 directly from a foreign source and Rs. 43,53,330.00 as transfer from a local source in 2019.

Source: MHA

In 2020, Harvest India received Rs. 7,47,86,636.00 directly from a foreign source and none as transfer from a local source.

Source: MHA

Thus, between financial year 2011 and 2020, Harvest India received a total of Rs. 74,84,14,156.07 directly from a foreign source and Rs. 2,55,34,072 as transfer from a local source. Notably, all the transfer from a local source was mentioned from the financial year 2016 when submission were to be made to the Ministry of Home Affairs as an FC-4 return instead of FC-6.

Its profile on Darpan lists Suresh Kumar Kathera as its president, Eswararao Yanamala as the secretary and Kamalakara Babu Chebrolu as the treasurer. Gideon Perika, Swaroop Raj Thella, Sudhakararao Chegudi and Balaswamy Madasu are listed as executive members.

The UK website of the NGO says that it has a US-based and UK-based Board of Director and members and staff committed to “carrying Christ’s compassion to every village in India.” The website also says that Suresh Kumar and his wife Christina have 14 foster children. Suresh is said to be the son of the founder of the NGO, Lalithamma Kumar, who passed on the leadership to him.

Gideon is tasked with running the day to day operations of the group. The “main point of contact” between the US-based staff and staff based in India is a person named Hanuman Rao. One Daniel Sudhaker serves as the ‘Director of Bible Colleges’ and looks after nearly 30 children at one of their shelter homes. Another Pandu Babu with his wife Susana look after over 300 children. The website also says that the NGO takes care of 1300 children across 26 shelter homes.

According to the NGO, it conducts 3-4 “Good News Outreach” programmes every year that reaches over 30,000 people. The ‘Good News Outreach’ mentioned here is a euphemism for Christian evangelism and the good news is the story of Jesus Christ. The website also states, “Harvest India sends out its ministers and Bible college graduates to host smaller, strategic Good News Outreach meetings in rural villages.”

Earlier, it was reported that there were over 1500 to 2000 pastors working for the group. Moreover, it has 1500 ‘community centres’ across the country for conversion purposes. Reportedly, ‘Crusade’ events are also organised to induct new members to Christianity and train them as preachers.