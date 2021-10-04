On the night of October 3, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi tried to enter Lakhimpur Kheri, where the Police detained her. Earlier that day, eight people, including three BJP workers, had died during a clash with protesting farmers. While UP Police was trying to detain the Congress leader, she threatened the officers that she would file cases of molestation and kidnapping against them.

Video of Gandhi went viral on social media platforms where she was seen threatening the Police. She said, “Are you forcing me to sit in this [pointing to the police vehicle]? Are you trying to kidnap me? This is your legal status? Are you getting it? Do not think that I do not understand.”

The Police officer said he would arrest her if she did not let them detain her. She said, “Arrest me. I will go happily with you.” It seems like she also alleged they were forcing her to sit in the vehicle. The Police officer said, “Who is forcing you? We are not.”

She replied, “You are pushing me. If you keep doing so, it will attract cases of assault, attempt to kidnap, kidnap, attempt to molest, attempt to harm. Are you getting me? I understand everything. Try to touch me.”

She further said, “Go and bring a warrant from your officers and leaders. Are you getting me? And do not bring women officers in front. Learn to talk to the women. Are you getting it?” The Police officer tried to tell her that in the cases where women are involved, the female police officers handle the case. She said, “There is law and order in this country. Maybe it is not there in your state. But it is there in the country.”

Another Police officer who looked senior tried to pacify the situation. However, Priyanka Gandhi continued threatening the police officials, “Don’t say please. You have pushed me and brought me here. You have forcefully brought me here. You do not have a right. Are you getting me? You have no right.”

What happened in Lakhimpur Kheri?

On October 3, eight people died after BJP workers were attacked by protesting ‘farmers’ at Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, a large group of alleged farmers had gathered in Lakhimpur Kheri to mark their protest against the three Agriculture laws enacted in September last year.

Deputy CM was scheduled to visit Lakhimpur Kheri. The protesters went violent and pelted stones at BJP’s convey. One of the cars allegedly hit the protestors, after which the protestors not only burnt two vehicles but also ambushed the people and reportedly beat one driver to death. Disturbing visuals had emerged of the incident that led to several speculations.

जनपद लखीमपुर खीरी में घटित हुई घटना अत्यंत दुःखद एवं दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। @UPGovt इस घटना के कारणों की तह में जाएगी तथा घटना में शामिल तत्वों को बेनकाब करेगी व दोषियों के विरुद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई करेगी। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 3, 2021

CM Yogi promised to take strict action against whoever was behind the incident. Heavy police force has been deployed in Lakhimpur Kheri to maintain law and order.