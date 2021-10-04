Rajasthan Police Service (RPS) officer Heeralal Saini (deputy superintendent of police) and a woman constable have been terminated from service by the Rajasthan state government after a video of them indulging in sexual activities in the presence of a minor went viral.

Saini who was posted at the Circle Office (Beawar) in Ajmer and the woman constable posted in Jaipur had shot obscene video clips of them in a resort in Pushkar town of Ajmer district on July 10. The two were seen in a compromising position in the swimming pool in presence of the constable’s six-year-old son.

Taking suo moto cognizance of the video being circulated on social media, the police had arrested Saini on September 09 while the lady constable was arrested on September 12.

Video uploaded as WhatsApp status

As per reports, the woman constable was sorting videos on her mobile phone when she accidentally uploaded the lewd video as her WhatsApp status. She was alerted about the video by her brother and sister-in-law.

However, multiple people had downloaded the video by then which went viral on social media.

More than 5500 calls made

After Saini and the woman constable’s video surfaced on social media, several other such videos were recovered from their mobile phones in a search conducted by the police.

Reportedly, the two used to talk on the phone regularly. As per their call records, more than 5,500 calls were made in a span of just one year.

Husband files case

The woman constable’s husband had forwarded a complaint to the Superintendent of Police’s (SP) office seeking FIR against his wife and the officer under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

His complaint was forwarded to the SHO of Chitawa police station on August 10, however, the case was not registered.

The man has also sought a divorce.

Terminated from service

The Special Operations Group (SOG) was then handed over the inquiry. A case was with the cybercrime station of SOG under the POCSO Act and the two were taken into custody.

Both the suspended officers have been terminated from service. Director-General of Police M L Lather confirming the same had said, “The termination orders will be served to them today (October 02).”