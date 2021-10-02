Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut promises to shut down Casinos in Goa if the party is voted to power

As Shiva Sena declared to field candidates in 22 to 25 seats in the upcoming Goa elections, MP Sanjay Raut, while addressing the press promised to shut down the casinos in the state if the party is voted to power.

With the 2022 Goa Assembly Elections, there are several smaller parties that have thrown their hat in for the electoral race. Shiv Sena is not the only regional party that has decided to contest in Goa with AAP and TMC also hoping the make a dent. Regarding AAP and TMC’s entry into the political scene in Goa and contesting elections, Raut said “Have heard that TMC is also fighting the polls in Goa. The political parties from Delhi and West Bengal are contesting in Goa. So many leaders are switching sides. What we are currently witnessing in Goa is a political carnival,”

Sanjay Raut seemed optimistic about the chances of Shiv Sena and spoke about Shiv Sena’s emotional and cultural connection with Goa and its strong presence in the state, “We are emotionally and culturally connected to Goa. We have our own base and we are sure to win majority seats with it”.

Earlier this year, Sanjay Raut gave an interview to Aaj Tak where he had suggested that UPA should be led by Sharad Pawar to regain its dominance in national politics. He also added that UPA needed restructuring and support of all the regional parties to take the BJP head-on. The Shiv Sena MP Raut also sent a warning to the Kannadigas in Mumbai over the enduring linguistic disputes in Belagavi and the bordering districts that are a bone of contention between Maharashtra and Karnataka. He claimed that when Marathi-speaking people were attacked in the border district, Shiv Sainiks retaliated by vandalising transport buses belonging to Karnataka coming into their state.