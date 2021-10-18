The South African Hindu Maha Sabha, the country’s national Hindu body, has issued a statement strongly condemning the attack on the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in Bangladesh’s Noakhali district, Chittagong Division. On Friday (October 15), a frenzied mob of radical Islamists attacked the Bangladesh unit of the temple which left one Hindu monk killed.

ISKCON has shared the statement on its official Twitter handle.

South Africa Hindu Maha Sabha stands with the Bangladeshi minorities. pic.twitter.com/aaL3OZF8Pt — ISKCON (@iskcon) October 18, 2021

Slamming the perpetrators who carried out the unprovoked violence and attacks on the ISKCON and the other Hindu temples in Bangladesh, amidst the ongoing violence against the Hindu community in various parts of the country, the organisation said the attack “resulted in the senseless loss of life, aside from the shameful damage and horror caused to the devotees.”

Religious intolerance and hate crimes are poisons that are suffocating societal harmony and sinking deeper holes in a divided society, said the South African Hindu Maha Sabha.

The organisation has asked the Bangladesh government to assure the victims’ safety and well-being, as well as their right to freedom of religion.

The full statement by South African Hindu Maha Sabha can be read below:

The Sannyasa Spiritual Council of South Africa is a national institution of Hindu Monastics that not only upholds the peaceful and universal teachings of Hindu Dharma but importantly promotes peace and tolerance between multifaith communities, working tirelessly towards social cohesion and harmony between diverse communities, encouraging mutual co-operation, understanding and respect.

It is with this mandate that we strongly condemn the unprovoked violence and attacks on the ISKCON Temple in Noakhali and other Hindu Shrines in various areas in Bangladesh during the sacred Navaratri Prayers, which resulted in the senseless loss of life, aside from the shameful damage and horror caused to the devotees.

Religious intolerance and hate crimes are a poison that is killing social harmony and digging deeper trenches in a world that is divided. As leaders, we need to take a firm stand and commit to working toward a more peaceful and united civilization. We must respect human rights, human dignity, religious freedom and diversity, and cultivate respect, tolerance and mutual understanding.

We, therefore, stand in solidarity with all those who were affected by the attacks and call upon the Bangladesh Government to take swift action and implement the appropriate justice upon the perpetrators of these crimes. We further request the Bangladesh Government to ensure the protection and well-being of the victims as well as safeguarding their right to freedom of worship.

Islamist mob attack unleash terror on the Hindu community attack ISKCON temple in Bangladesh

On Friday (October 15), a frenzied mob of radical Islamists attacked the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in the Noakhali district in the Chittagong Division of Bangladesh. The dastardly attack comes days after radical Islamists vandalised Durga Puja pandals under the pretext of blasphemy.

In a tweet, the official handle of ISKCON wrote, “ISKCON temple & devotees were violently attacked today by a mob in Noakhali, Bangladesh. Temple suffered significant damage & the condition of a devotee remains critical. We call on the Govt of Bangladesh to ensure the safety of all Hindus & bring the perpetrators to justice.”

A day after the attack, Radharaman Das, ISKCON spokesperson in Kolkata, condemned the attack on the ISKCON temple in Bangladesh and requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to break the cycle of violence.

“Cycle of violence in Bangladesh in past few days hasn’t stopped. There was dance of death inside ISKCON temple on Friday. ISKCON will continue to protest outside Bangladesh High Commissions across the world until the guilty are punished”, Radharaman Das said.

#WATCH | West Bengal: ISKCON Kolkata sings ‘bhajan’ and protests outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata following the incident where an ISKCON temple in Noakhali, Bangladesh was vandalised and a devotee killed by a mob yesterday. pic.twitter.com/z60fteEFUp — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

According to reports, ISKCON Kolkata has been protesting the dastardly attack in Bangladesh by singing ‘bhajan’ outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, demanding speedy action against the perpetrators and the safety of the devotees.