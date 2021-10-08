Unhappy with the investigation conducted by the police in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, the Supreme Court has decided to hear the matter immediately after 12 days of vacation. The matter will be heard next on October 20 at 10:30 AM post the Dussehra break.

The Supreme Court observed, “We are not satisfied with the investigation. The local police has not done the job properly.”

“Why has the accused not been arrested immediately? The highest police officer must protect the evidence in the case,” the Chief Justice of India questioned further.

Arguing for the state, senior Advocate Harish Salve informed the Court that the state had filed a status report in the matter. He further informed that the UP minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra appears to be a ‘serious problem’ and that a notice had been issued to him.

However, expressing displeasure over the non-arrest of the accused, the CJI remarked, “We expect you to act as a responsible government & responsible police. Will an accused in every part of the country be treated in the same way? Giving them an invitation? You please come. We want to question you.”

The CJI further directed the state to take necessary actions. “We hope the state will take the necessary steps. Because of the sensitivity of the issue, the state should understand we aren’t saying anything more,” said the CJI.

Union minister Ajay Misra’s son Ashish Misra did not appear before the UP Police crime branch, which had summoned him for questioning at 10 am today giving rise to speculations and controversies.

As of now, the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested two people in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.