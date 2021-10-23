Saturday, October 23, 2021
‘Where the sun don’t shine’: Terrorist organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) releases a new map of ‘Khalistan’, gets mocked

SFJ also confessed to its involvement in the Red Fort siege and rioting in Delhi on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. The confession was reportedly made in a seven-minute video released by the outlawed organisation in which they had backed the Red Fort siege and called for the siege of the Indian Parliament on February 1 when the Budget Session commences.

OpIndia Staff
Social media users pour scorn on SFJ’s new map depicting the imagined Khalistani territories
2

Khalistani terror organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) was at the receiving end of online backlash after it released a new “map” of their vision of Khalistan—a new homeland for Sikhs—would entail. 

The new map released by the radical, separatist Sikh organisation showed not just Punjab but Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and several districts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh that the terror outfit designated as areas that would be seceded from India for the establishment of Khalistan. 

The map was released ahead of the group’s effort to hold a non-binding referendum to gauge support for their separatist, terrorist movement to form Khalistan beginning next week (Oct 31st) in London, at the Queen Elizabeth Centre.

While Khalistani proponents of the SFJ would have expected rave reviews over the map released by them, they were, instead, at the receiving end of contempt and scorn by the netizens for displaying the audacity of fantasising dismemberment of India. 

Netizens scoff at the new map released by SFJ of their fantasised Sikh homeland

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, known for his witty replies on Twitter, shared a picture with a message that asked the SFJ to shove off the map where the sun don’t shine. 

One of the Twitter users did not take Jodhpur’s inclusion into Khalistan kindly and warned the group of the consequences of casting their evil eyes on Jodhpur, using colloquial language to drive home his point. 

Another Twitter user also expressed his bewilderment over the inclusion of Jodhpur in the figment of SFJ’s imagination. He dared the radical group to visit Jodhpur and see for themselves what it would mean trying to secede Jodhpur from India. 

A Twitter user replied to the tweet warning them what people of Bharatpur are capable of doing if they tried including the district in Khalistan.

Then there were some who used popular memes to scoff at SFJ’s effrontery of releasing a map that talked about hacking off parts of India for the creation of Khalistan. 

One Twitter user exposed the Khalistani terror outfit for what it is—a Pakistani outpost. The user highlighted how the Khalistani map doesn’t include Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib, two places that are in Pakistan but revered by Sikhs around the world.

There were others too who derisively asked SFJ to include Nakana Sahib and Kartarpur in Khalistan.

Talking about the referendum, SFJ said Punjabi Sikhs will be eligible to vote and registration could be done on the day of voting. This is not the first time that SFJ has peddled propaganda against India. The proscribed Khalistani terror organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has been involved in anti-India activities since its inception. It actively participated in stoking ‘farmers’ protest in India as a means to subvert the democratically elected government at the Centre.

It reportedly also confessed to its involvement in the Red Fort siege and rioting in Delhi on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. The confession was reportedly made in a seven-minute video released by the outlawed organisation in which they had backed the Red Fort siege and called for the siege of the Indian Parliament on February 1 when the Budget Session commences.

 

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

