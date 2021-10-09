As the Durga Puja celebrations kick off in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress workers have come up with a hoarding on Harish Mukherjee Street where the Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee lives. The poster has an image of Mamata Banerjee with folded hands and has described her as “ModiShahsurmadini.”

The caption is a spin on the goddess Durga’s epithet “Mahisasura Mardini,” which means “one who slays the demon Mahishahsur.” Through this poster, Mamata Banerjee’s loyalists have insinuated that like Goddess Durga killed Mahishahsur, their supremo will “slay” PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah.

The poster came up probably after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee won the Bhabanipur assembly after she defeated her nearest rival Priyanka Tibrewal of the BJP by a margin of 58,832 votes after counting was held on Sunday (October 3).

TMC Lok Sabha MP and national spokesperson Mahua Moitra was one of the first to share the picture of the hoarding.

Though the Trinamool Congress said that the poster was put up by “overenthusiastic” supporters and not by the party, a careful look at the poster shows “Ward no. 83 Trinamool Mahila Congress” written on the bottom-right corner of the hoarding, an obvious implication that the hoarding was put up by TMC’s women’s wing.

The poster that has come up near Mamata Banerjee’s residence in the Kalighat area in Kolkata

The BJP has slammed the Trinamool Congress saying that the hoarding reflects the “audacity, taste and culture of the Trinamool Congress”.

This is not the first time that the Trinamool Congress party members have tried to portray their supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as goddess Durga. On September 2, three committees had collaborated to sculpt a statue resembling West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, with ten arms akin to that of Goddess Durga. The committees had decided that the statue will be placed along with the idol of the Goddess at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata.

Statue resembling Mamata Banerjee, with ten arms akin to that of Goddess Durga being sculpted in Kolkata

This deification of Mamata Banerjee, who has blood of innocent Bengalis on her hand, following the gruesome post poll violence in Bengal, is nauseating. This is an insult to goddess Durga. Mamata Banerjee must stop this. She is hurting the sensibilities of Hindus of Bengal. https://t.co/1px1OqsFWA — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 2, 2021

Taking a dig at the Trinamool Congress party, BJP leader Amit Malviya had then Tweeted: “This deification of Mamata Banerjee, who has blood of innocent Bengalis on her hand, following the gruesome post-poll violence in Bengal, is nauseating. This is an insult to goddess Durga. Mamata Banerjee must stop this. She is hurting the sensibilities of Hindus of Bengal”.