The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Twitter over a plea seeking directions to the social media platform and Delhi Police to take action against senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for revealing the identity of the kin of a murder and rape victim in a tweet.

However, the Court refused to issue notices to Rahul Gandhi, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the Commissioner of Delhi Police in connection with the matter. All three are respondents in the plea that was filed.

Twitter has time till the 30th of November to file its reply. Earlier, Twitter had removed the tweet by Rahul Gandhi where he had disclosed the identity of the parents of a rape victim. The National NCPCR had also issued notice to Twitter India asking it to take action against Gandhi’s Twitter account for violating the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Juvenile Justice Act by revealing Delhi’s Nangal rape victim’s identity.

The mother of the victim had later confirmed that the Congress leader had not sought her consent before sharing her photograph on social media. It was after the Congress party had claimed that he had permission to share the photograph.