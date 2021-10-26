Veteran Indian Cricketer and pacer Venkatesh Prasad has slammed Waqar Younis for his ‘Namaz’ comment. Prasad said that the former Pakistani fast bowler and captain Waqar Younis took his Jihadi mindset to the next level through his comment.

“Hinduon ke beech me khade hoke namaaz padi, that was very very special for me” – Waqar .

Takes jihadi mindset of another level to say this in a sport. What a shameful man. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) October 26, 2021

In a talk show on Monday, Waqar Younis had said that it was very special for him when Mohammad Rizwan offered the Namaz in front of Hindus during the India Pakistan match at the T20 World Cup. Waqar had said, “The manner in which Babar and Rizwan batted, sensible yet aggressive, the strike-rotation, the look on their faces, it was amazing. The best thing, what Rizwan did, Mashalla, he offered the Namaz on the ground surrounded by Hindus, that was really something very very special for me.”

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle had also condemned Waqar Younis for his Namaz comment. Bhogle had said that it was one of the most disappointed things that he had heard and that it was terrible for Waqar Younis to say such a thing. Bhogle further stated that he hoped genuine sports lovers in Pakistan were able to see the dangerous side to Waqar’s statement and joined in his disappointment.