Armed Taliban gunmen have killed a young doctor in the Herat province of Afghanistan on Thursday, according to reports.

As per reports, the family members of the victim have said that Amruddin Noori, a 33-year-old physician, was shot dead by Taliban men when he did not stop at the police checkpoint in Herat.

However, the security personnel in Herat have refuted the claims that Amruddin Noori was gunned down by Taliban. They said they had no information about such an incident taking place. Amruddin Noori worked in a small clinic and was recently married.

Notably, in another incident, a Psychiatrist named Mohamed Nader Alemi was killed brutally in Northern Afghanistan by alleged kidnappers. The captors had killed the doctor even after receiving ransom for his release.

Roheen Alemi, son of Nader Alemi said, “My father was badly tortured, there are signs of harm on his body.” However, a Taliban spokesman said that the Taliban authorities were working towards finding and punishing the criminals involved in the killing of Nader Alemi. He said, “The Islamic Emirate is committed to find and punish the perpetrators,” while spokesperson Saeed Khosty informed that eight kidnappers were apprehended and two more victims had been freed.

There has been a sharp rise in crimes in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime from bomb explosions to kidnapping of prominent people. The Islamists have also been targeting the religious minorities in the country and had said that the women could enjoy their rights under Sharia Law.