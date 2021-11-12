Friday, November 12, 2021
HomeWorldAfghanistan: Massive explosion at mosque during Friday Namaz rocks Nangarhar, multiple casualties feared
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Afghanistan: Massive explosion at mosque during Friday Namaz rocks Nangarhar, multiple casualties feared

Though the exact numbers are not yet known, it is being anticipated that the explosion has left at least three people dead and more than 35 were wounded, including the imam of the mosque.

OpIndia Staff
An explosion hit a mosque in the Spin Ghar district of Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan, images via Twitter
54

A high-intensity bomb blast has occurred at a mosque in Traili town in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan on Friday afternoon. The explosion occurred in front of a mosque in the Spin Ghar district at around 1.30 pm, during the Friday Namaz. Though the exact numbers are not yet known, it is being anticipated that the explosion has left at least three people dead and more than 35 were wounded, including the imam of the mosque.

Spin Ghar district of the eastern province of Afghanistan has been a hotbed of ISIS activity since the Taliban seized power in the country in August. Footage of the blast was shared on social media in the aftermath.

A video circulating on social media purportedly showed smoke rising above the neighbourhood.

TOLO News journalist shared visuals where the injured were seen being taken to the hospital.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) has quoted a Taliban official as saying: “I can confirm a blast during Friday prayers inside a mosque in Spin Ghar district. There are casualties and fatalities.”

The international newspaper further quoted a local activist named Walli Mohammed as confirming that the bomb was hidden in a loudspeaker near the imam’s rostrum. When the speaker was switched on to sound the Azaan, the device detonated, he added.

While no one has claimed responsibility for the incident, it is the latest in a series of such blasts that have targeted Mosques in the war-torn country. In the recent past, the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP), an affiliate of ISIL militant group, has claimed responsibility for a number of terror attacks in Afghanistan.

On October 9, hours after a suicide bomber targeted a Shia mosque in Kunduz, where 300 Muslims were offering their Friday prayers (Jumma Namaz), the Sunni terror outfit Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP) had claimed responsibility for the dastardly attack.

ISKP and the targetting of Shia Muslims in Afghanistan

The recent rise of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan has accentuated the fear of the Hazara community who had earlier been targeted by ISKP. Islamic State of Khorasan Province follows the extremist Sunni ideology and has been involved in several terror activities, including the bombing at the Kabul airport on August 26 that claimed the lives of 13 US soldiers. ISKP is an offshoot of the Islamic State terror group (ISIS) that operates in Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNangarhar blast
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,664FollowersFollow
25,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com