Alleged ‘activist’ Roshni Ali, who had filed a petition seeking a blanket ban on firecrackers in West Bengal, broke into ‘Naagin dance’ on a news channel while lamenting about firecrackers and oxygen scarcity.

Ali while speaking in a panel on Republic Bangla (31 minutes) started to dance when she did not get a chance to speak. As multiple panellists voiced their opinions together, Ali began doing ‘Naagin dance’ to grab attention.

Ali, while explaining the need for a ban on firecrackers said, “A few months ago we were gasping for oxygen and checking our oxygen levels on oximeter,” linking the need for medical oxygen amidst the pandemic with air quality. However, she was interjected by her co-panelists, which is when she began her dance.

We reported how Ali was upset with Supreme Court’s order rejecting the blanket ban on firecrackers.

In an Instagram video, Ali claimed that she is back at the Calcutta High Court to fight for her rights. “The fight is not yet over. I am going to make an appeal and still fight for our right to breathe. It’s not just the environmental health, but it’s all our individual health that is at stake with such a verdict. It’s not just Calcutta, but the entire nation is watching,” she said.

The new activist on the block is seemingly welcoming of this widespread attention. In a Facebook post uploaded late on Tuesday night, Ali shared her email ID for people to schedule interviews and online interactions with her.

To strengthen her case and appear neutral, Ali has also been sharing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech delivered at the G20 climate summit on her social media platforms.

‘Victim card and activism’

Following the classic Leftist template of victimhood peddling, Ali in her interview with TheQuint alleged that her title ‘Ali’ is being used as a reason for ‘hatred.’

“This has become a very communal matter, and my Ali title is being used as the main reason for the hatred. This is not about religion. We are part of a global conscious community and climate change is a part of our reality. We are at the brink of the sixth mass extinction,” claimed Ali.

It is notable here that the ‘sixth mass extinction’ claim is debunked by many scientists.

However, when Ali was asked if she managed to show the same activism and social awareness to ban loudspeaker azan in Mosques, she claimed ‘it is not about religion.’

‘Crackers consume oxygen’

Ali, when asked about going after firecrackers, said, “Green crackers or other crackers, they consume a lot of oxygen. We are living in terrible times, our lungs are suffering. Why do we need festivities, be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, New Years…which kills our lungs…? We are more than our religious identity.”

Roshni Ali alleged she has allergies, and they have started to act up

Prior to this, Ali during an interview with G24 Hour claimed that she has “allergies” that have started acting up days before the arrival of Diwali.