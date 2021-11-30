Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Delhi police arrest notorious snatchers Arvind alias Kejriwal and 2 others, recover a stolen bike, mobile phone and knife from them

In the press note, the Delhi Police said during their investigation the criminals identified themselves as Arvind alias Kejriwal, son of Prabhu Nah Yadav, Saurabh @ Raja, son of Sunil Kumar and Suresh Kumar Rai @ Bauaa, the son of one Ravinder Rai.

Delhi Police nabbed a thief named Arvind alias Kejriwal
The Delhi’s Okhla police have nabbed three notorious snatchers operating in Indira Kalyan Vihar at Maa Anandmayi Marg in Delhi. The police recovered a stolen bike, a stolen mobile phone and a button accentuated knife from the possession of the miscreants. The police revealed that the accused have been identified as Arvind aka Kejriwal, Saurabh alias Raja and Suresh Rai alias Bauaa.

Journalist Raj Shekhar Jha shared the press release issued by the Delhi police related to the aforementioned case on Twitter. “Notorious snatcher Arvind alias Kejriwal, Saurabh alias Raja and Suresh Rai alias Baua have been arrested after a chase, says Delhi Police,” Tweeted the journalist.

The press note released by the Delhi police on November 30 read that on November 28, two police officials were patrolling in the Indira Kalyan Vihar at Maa Anandmayi Marg, Delhi, when they saw a lady screaming for help, pointing towards three motorbike borne thieves who were fleeing towards the ESI Hospital. The three miscreants had reportedly snatched the woman’s mobile and fled. Sensing that something was wrong the police personnel pursued the thieves. The police eventually overpowered and nabbed them.

On cursory search, the police found the snatched mobile phone and a button actuated knife on them. On asking about the ownership details of the motorcycle, they could not provide any satisfactory reply, said the police.

The press note added that during interrogation, the criminals identified themselves as Arvind alias Kejriwal, son of Prabhu Nah Yadav, Saurabh @ Raja, son of Sunil Kumar and Suresh Kumar Rai @ Bauaa, the son of one Ravinder Rai.

During the course of the investigation, the recovered motorcycle was found stolen from the area of PS Kalkaji.

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 855/2021, u/s 379/356/411/34 IPC & 25, informed the Okhla police.

Interestingly, while one of the accused went by the alias Arvind Kejriwal, another went by the moniker Bauaa, which is also used by Red FM’s famed RJ Raunac.

Soon after the journalist shared the news on the microblogging site, the name of one of the accused- Arvind @ Kejriwal stirred a meme fest on Twitter.

The fact that the thief shared his name with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal amused social media users.

 

