Former US President Donald Trump has claimed that Israel literally ‘owned’ the Congress ten to fifteen years ago in the Ari Hoffman Show. In a rant against the members of the squad of the Congress, specifically Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and Ilhan Omar, Trump said that the US congress is now being controlled by these left leaning democrats who hate Israel. He also mentioned that Israel is no longer a force within the US Congress.

Trump: 10 years ago, “Israel literally owned Congress” but now that’s changed with AOC and Ilhan Omar. “Israel had such power, and rightfully, over Congress.” pic.twitter.com/SXjZGYjpp0 — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) November 1, 2021

The four US congresswomen including Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, also known as the Squad joined the Congress in 2019 and have faced intense scrutiny and criticism from Trump and the Republicans along with the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, for their attempt to move the Democratic Party leftward.

Trump told Mr Hoffman that “Israel literally owned Congress” for years but now it is no longer a force in the US politics. The former president said that he was surprised by this change and that he had witnessed nothing like that before.

Trump said, “It was so powerful, so powerful, and today it’s almost the opposite.” He added, “Between [Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] and [Rep Ilhan Omar], and these people who hate Israel … with a passion.”

Notably, Trump had announced earlier that he would be launching TRUTH social, his own social media application. He had mentioned in his statement that the new app would “stand up to Big tech” companies, including Twitter and Facebook. It should be noted that following the January 6 Capitol Violence, former President Trump was banned from social media platforms.