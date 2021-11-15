Monday, November 15, 2021
HomeNews ReportsEgypt: Heavy thunderstorms bring deadly scorpions, 500 persons stung, 3 dead
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Egypt: Heavy thunderstorms bring deadly scorpions, 500 persons stung, 3 dead

The incident has occurred in the southern city of Aswan after the scorpions were thrown into the streets during the recent thunderstorms.

OpIndia Staff
Egypt: Thunderstorms cause scorpions to flood into streets and homes
Egypt: Rain and thunderstorms bring scorpions into streets, hundreds of people stung , representational image: Egypt Today
5

Scorpions in Egypt have stung three people to death while injuring more than 500 people according to reports. The incident has occurred in the southern city of Aswan after recent thunderstorms caused thousands of scorpions to come out in the open.

Local media has reported three deaths due to scorpion bites, however the Acting Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said, “503 residents in Aswan got antidotes for scorpion bites … there were no deaths from the bites,”. Khan further said that there was enough anti-venom in the hospitals of Egypt, with Aswan Governorate having 3,350 doses.

The mountainous region of Aswan witnessed heavy rains and thunderstorms on Friday forcing the scorpions out of their nests. Ministry of Health and Population in Aswan informed the press that 89 cases were admitted in Aswan University Hospital and receiving treatment while 118 people were in Kom Ombo Central Hospital and the remaining injured people of Aswan were in the hospitals of Drau, Nasr al-Nuba, Edfu, and Abou Simbel.

A health official told Al-Ahram news agency that additional doses of anti-venom were provided to medical centres in villages near mountains and deserts. Scorpions have regularly washed into the streets and homes during heavy rains in the mountainous areas of Egypt.

Notably, the fat-tailed scorpions found in Egypt were among the most dangerous scorpions in the world. Black fat-tail scorpions’ venom can kill humans in under an hour.

Symptoms of a scorpion bite include difficulty breathing, muscle twitching and unusual head movements. The Anti-venom which is used as a preventative measure before symptoms start to show can also be effective after the symptoms start to worsen.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsEgypt news, Egypt scorpions, Mummy movie scorpions
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Supreme Court concludes major cause of air pollution in Delhi is not ‘stubble burning’ after Centre says so

OpIndia Staff -
The apex court directed the Centre to hold an emergency meeting to discuss issues such as the implementation of work from home, stopping power plants, construction and non-essential transport.
News Reports

Maharashtra: Minor girl gang-raped by 400 men including a Policeman over a period of six months, 3 arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The repeated sexual assault on the minor girl left her pregnant. The Child Welfare Committee is in the process to abort the foetus. So far, the Police has arrested four people. Further investigation is underway.

‘Muslim mob attacked with swords, pelted stones at Hindu establishments’: Local BJP leaders on Amravati violence

Tripura Police detains 2 HW News journalists for publishing fake news to spread communal violence

Actor Vikram Gokhale extends support to Kangana Ranaut on ‘Independence ki bheek’ remark, agrees we got real freedom in 2014

Actor Sonu Sood announces his sister Malvika Sood is joining politics, to contest Punjab assembly election from Moga

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,556FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com