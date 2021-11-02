Gurugram administration has withdrawn its earlier decision of allowing Namaz in eight public places after protests from local Hindu residents and organizations. The administration has announced on Tuesday (November 2, 2021) that it has withdrawn its previous order of allowing Namaz in 8 public places in Gurugram.

According to reports, the selected locations were Bengali Basti Sector 49, V-Block DLF-III, Surat Nagar Phase-1, Outside Khedi Majra Village, On Dwarka Expressway, Near Daulatabad Village, Sector-68, Near Ramgarh Village, Near DLF Square Tower and Between Rampur village to Nakhdaula road. The Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram has also constituted a committee to identify other places where Namaz was offered publicly. The committee included representatives from both Hindu-Muslim communities.

Reportedly, the committee would decide about the future locations of offering Namaz while Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Boken has stated that Namaz could only be offered at mosques and select places. He noted that maintaining social harmony and brotherhood between Hindu-Muslim communities is the priority of the district administration.

Subhash Boken said, “Namaz can be offered only at Idgah, Masjid or designated places. Due to the decision taken by the committee in this matter, the brotherhood and social harmony of both the organizations should be maintained for which the district administration is committed. For this the cooperation of both the organizations is also required.”

The ‘Hindu IT Cell’ responded to the withdrawal of the order permitting public Namaz and said that the decision was a victory for all Hindus. The organization also mentioned that it had filed an RTI in this regard.

It should be noted that the ‘Hindu IT Cell’ was the first organization to raise its voice legally in this matter before any official authority. Members Akshit Singh, Sahil Khosla and advocate Abhishek Sharma also raised their voice against the public offering of Namaz on social media.

Notably, the police had earlier given permission for public Namaz in a total of 37 places. As a result of the disturbances caused by the public offering of Namaz, a huge protests ensued where a large number of people including Hindu women came out on the road for five consecutive weeks, chanting bhajan-kirtan and slogans. Several representatives of Hindu organizations who participated in the sector 12 A protests were also detained.