In the wake of the ongoing protests against the offering of Namaz at public places in the Gurugram, the Hindu women of the Gurugram sector 47 came out today to join the protest. The women sang Hindu devotional songs ‘Kirtans’ and ‘Aratis’ as a sign of protest against the public Namaz. This was also accompanied by Namaz offering by the Muslims who had gathered there.

Gurugram News reported a video from the scene showing a large crowd at sector 47. According to reports, the Hindu women of the area joined the protests against the public offering of Namaz taking place in the area. In the video, it could be seen both men and women were present at the scene chanting slogans. Reportedly, the Hindu women sang devotional songs such as ‘Bhajans’ and ‘Kirtans’ to protest against the public offering of Namaz by the Muslims. Also, the report said that the Namaz offering was being carried out under full police security.

Last month, there was a huge protest against the public offering of Namaz going on in the area. The local residents protested against the Muslim men crowding around their place and accused them of breaking law and order. Later, an RTI query was filed after Gurugram Police had claimed that Muslims were allowed to offer Namaz at public places as per a mutual discussion between Hindus and Muslims.

Advocate Abhishek Sharma of Gurugram district Court then filed an RTI and sought details of such namaz spots and the representatives of communities who were part of the ‘mutual agreements’. Sharma has also sought information on action taken against the encroachers in a letter to the Public Information Officer. However, Gurugram Police has deleted the tweet where it had claimed that Namaz at public places were allowed after mutual agreements of both Hindus and Muslims.