A man from Kerala named Mithun Babu received an original passport after he had ordered a passport cover on Amazon according to reports. In a case of wrong delivery by Amazon, Mithun Babu was left surprised when he was given an original passport along with the passport cover that he had ordered on the website.

According to reports, Mithun Babu, a native of Wayanad district, Kerala, had made an order for a passport cover on Amazon on October 30 and the parcel was delivered on November 1. Later he discovered that the parcel not only contained his passport cover but also carried an original passport. When Babu informed Amazon custom care about the original passport in the package, he was told “it will not be repeated and we will instruct the seller to be very careful next time.” and got no help on what he was supposed to do with the original passport that was delivered to him.

As per reports, the original passport belonged to one Mohammad Salih, a man from Kerala’s Thrissur district who was eventually found by Mithun Babu.

In another such incident of wrong delivery by Amazon, Vikram Buragohain from Delhi had ordered a remote control car and was handed over Parle-G biscuits in return by the e-commerce company.