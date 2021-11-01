On Saturday (October 30), a popular Kuwait-based Muslim activist named Mujeel Alshrika took to Twitter to falsely claim that Muslims are under attack in India. In a tweet, he alleged, “Where is the Arab and Muslim world? Shall we still continue business as usual with the genocidal Hindu regime of India? Shall we allow them to kill our Muslim brothers and sisters with impunity? What’s wrong with the deaf and dumb Ummah.”

Mujeel Alshrika, who boasts of 1.85 lakh followers on the micro-blogging platform, had also shared a disturbing video to substantiate his claims. In the 30-second video clip uploaded by him, two men could be seen brutally assaulting a victim with swords. The victim could be seen lying lifeless on the ground, drenched in a pool of blood. The Muslim activist alleged that the video was from India and the video reflected the ‘genocidal Hindu regime of the country.’

Alshrika is from Kuwait. In his bio, he says that he is the “Director of the Centre for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law, member of the training body at the Kuwait Institute for Lawyers and Legal Studies”.

The Truth behind the viral video

However, the video shared by Mujeel Alshrika was neither recent nor from India. The footage was first shared by a Bengali Youtube channel named ‘Bilash TV‘ on May 23 this year. The incident took place on May 16 in Sagufta Housing area of ​​Pallabi in Dhaka Division of Bangladesh. The two accused were identified as Manik and Muhammad Monir while the victim was identified as one businessman named Shahin Uddin. The victim was reportedly killed in front of his 7-year-old son.

Later, Munir was seriously injured in a gunfight with the zonal team of Mirpur Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Police. He was rushed to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital where he was declared dead by doctors. It was reported that the mastermind of the murder was a former lawmaker named MA Awal. The motive behind the gruesome killing of the 40-year-old Shahin Uddin was a long-standing land disupte with Awal. The cops had arrested the mastermind along with two other accused named Sumon Bepari (33) and Rony Talukder(25).

Mujeel Alshrika and his anti-India stance, hate for RSS and support to Islamists

The Kuwait-based Muslim activist had earlier extended his support for Jamia riot accused Sharjeel Imam, Delhi anti-Hindu riot accused Umar Khalid and the journalist-cum-terrorist sympathiser Siddique Kappan. He had claimed, “The radicalisation of Hindus by the RSS/BJP regime has seeped into the veins India’s institutions.That’s why innocent Muslim activists like #UmarKhalid #SharjilImam & journalists like #SiddiqueKappan are languishing in jails criminally framed by Hindutva officials.”

He was also seen peddling conspiracy theories about the Rashtriya swayamsewwak Sangh (RSS). In a tweet earlier in October, he wrote, “Unspeakable brutality is happening to our Muslim brothers in India at the hands of the Hindu extremist war gang RSS, This criminal terrorist group and its followers in Kuwait and the Gulf seek to destroy Islam. We must stop granting visas to Hindu Indians because they threaten us.”

Mujeel Alshrika had also batted on behalf of journalist-cum-propagandist Rana Ayub, whose credibility was shredded into pieces by the Supreme Court of India. The apex court had trashed Ayyub’s ‘non-fiction’ book and observed, “The Book by Rana Ayyub is of no utility. It is based upon surmises, conjectures, and suppositions and has no evidentiary value. The opinion of a person is not in the realm of the evidence. There is a likelihood of the same being politically motivated, cannot be ruled out.”

Given his innate hatred for Hindus and RSS, open support to radical Islamists and anti-Hindu riot accused, it becomes clear that Mujeel Alshrika deliberately tried to pass of a murder video from Bangladesh as an Indian to create unrest and communal disharmony in the country.