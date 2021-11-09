Tuesday, November 9, 2021
News Reports
Updated:

Mumbai Court dismisses complaint against Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli on grounds of legal defect: Details

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram
The Metropolitan Magistrate of the 66th Court, Andheri, Mumbai has reportedly dismissed the complaint filed by advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh against actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel. The Court has dismissed the complaint filed by the advocate Ali Kasshif against the Ranaut sisters in the Tablighi Jamaat tweet case.

According to advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, Kangna Ranaut and sister Rangoli “have promoted enmity between different groups of religion and thereby caused disharmony between the members of it. Both accused have outraged, insulted, and incited the feelings of the Muslim community”.

The court rejected the complaint on the grounds that the complaint suffered a legal defect, that is, it did not have sanction from the competent government. The Court observed that the complaint is not sustainable without an appropriate sanction.

Magistrate Bhagawat T Zirape noted that under sections 153-A, 153-B, 295-A and Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code, sanction of the central government, state government, or district magistrate is a necessary requirement for further proceedings.

Magistrate Zirape said, as per an India Today report, “No such sanction is available on record. The complainant submitted that such sanction is necessary only in offences against the state, i.e. sections 121 to 130 of the Indian Penal Code. Offences punishable under sections 153-A, 153-B, 295-A and Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code are particularly mentioned in Section 196 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Therefore, I find no merit in the submission of the complaint.”

As per reports, advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh has now filed a criminal revision application at the Dindoshi sessions court against the order. The matter will come up before the sessions court on the 15th of November.

Last year, a Mumbai-based advocate, Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh had filed a police complaint against actress Kangana Ranaut for supporting the alleged hate speech of her sister, Rangoli Chandel. In his complaint, Kaashif alleged that while Rangoli advocated violence, Kangana herself had extended support. He had accused that the duo misused their influence, fame, and money to “promote hatred and disbalance” in the country for personal gain. 

Ranaut had supported her sister Rangoli who was banned by Twitter after an angry tweet on ‘Mullahs’. She had responded to trolls and the Islamists who had spewed hate against her sister.

 

