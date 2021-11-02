Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Netizens mock Star Sports India’s promotional video for upcoming India-New Zealand series after T20 defeat: Details

On Sunday, October 31, 2021, India suffered another humiliating defeat, this time against New Zealand in their second match of the group stage of the T20 World Cup. India had lost its first against Pakistan a week ago on October 24.

The Indian cricket team and Star Sports India were on Tuesday at the receiving end of online criticism after the latter’s official Twitter account posted a promotional video of the upcoming series between India and New Zealand starting November 17.

The post talked about the epic rivalry between India and New Zealand and said it is time to settle scores with the Kiwis, referring to the number of defeats India had suffered at the hands of New Zealand. 

However, the timing of the post raised the hackles of the Indian cricket fans on Twitter, who are still smarting from the embarrassing drubbing India suffered in its T20 match against New Zealand a couple of days ago. 

Several social media users did not take Star Sports India’s promotional campaign for the upcoming India-New Zealand series kindly amidst the uncertainty over India’s qualification for the advanced stages of the ongoing T20 world cup.

Netizens mock Indian cricket team and Star Sports India for promoting upcoming series against NZ

One Twitter user was quite laconic in voicing what millions of Indian cricket fans are currently feeling.

Another Twitter user highlighted how he is fed up of promotional campaigns pitting teams for revenge. 

Yet another user derisively mocked the promotional video calling for revenge by tweeting India would avenge T20 world cup’s defeat by winning PayTM Pan Parag trophies.

Then there were others who poured scorn over the Indian cricket team and Star Sports India for promoting the upcoming series with New Zealand after losing a match against them in the T20 world cup.

On Sunday, October 31, 2021, India suffered another humiliating defeat, this time against New Zealand in their second match of the group stage of the T20 World Cup. India had lost its first against Pakistan a week ago on October 24. After India’s defeat against the Kiwis on Sunday, India is virtually out of contention for the semis. It, however, still has a small chance to qualify for the knockouts but that rests solely on other teams’ performance in the group stage. 

 

