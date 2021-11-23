In Odisha’s Berhampur city, a family drama has unfolded in strange ways. A bride who was ditched by the groom on her wedding day has sat in protest outside the groom’s house, threatening that if her husband doesn’t take her to his home, she will commit suicide.

As per reports, a man named Sumit Sahu was scheduled to marry a woman named Dimple Dash as per traditional Hindu customs on Monday, November 22, at Berhampur’s Brahmanagar area. However, for some reason, Sahu did not turn up at the venue. Enraged by the betrayal, the bride has been staging a dharna outside the groom’s house.

Couple already legally married, traditional wedding was to happen

It is notable here that Sumit and Dimple are reportedly already married legally and their marriage has been registered. However, they were supposed to get married as per Hindu customs on Monday when Sumit dramatically absconded. Reports say that there has been some dispute between the couple and the families and local marriage counsellors have been involved too.

Dimple has stated that the groom’s family has bribed the counsellors as they did not want Sumit to go ahead with the wedding. Threatening to commit suicide, she has been camping outside the groom’s house.

Dimple has stated that she and her husband have been married legally for over a year, and had been in a relationship for three years. She has added that she has all the documentary proof of her marriage and it is Sumit’s family that is preventing them from being together saying that he is a doctor and he should stay away from the wedding.

As per reports, Sumit and Dimple’s marriage was registered under the Special Marriage Act (1954), on September 7, 2020.

The police stated that the couple had a marital discord going on and there is a case registered under 498A regarding the issue. The groom’s family has also filed a case and both matters are currently sub judice. Police clarified that there is nothing much they can do in the case since the matter is already sub judice. “We have to act as per court order,” said Berhampur SP.