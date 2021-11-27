Two weeks after the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) sent a PKR 100 million defamation notice to former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, it has withdrawn the case on Thursday (November 25). The development came after the two parties ‘reconciled their differences’ amicably.

While speaking about the case, a PTV lawyer informed that the Corporation had decided to not pursue the case any further. The matter was disposed of by a civil court in Lahore. Earlier, the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) had accused Akhtar of wrongdoing and causing huge financial loss to the company.

“(Your) conduct towards official requirements according to the binding clauses of referred agreement has not only been observed as casual, but a total violation of the agreement,” the broadcaster had sent the PKR 100 million defamation notice to the cricketer on November 8 this year for resigning on-air without a prior 3-month notice period.

The Background of the defamation notice against Shoaib Akhtar

On October 26, Akhtar walked out of a live sports programme broadcast on PTV after the host Nauman Niaz asked him to leave on account of being ‘over smart and rude’. The incident took place during the post-match analysis, following the fierce encounter between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Akhtar was asked by the programme host about Pakistan’s chase in a match. The former bowler, however, ignored the question and decided to talk about another pacer. Rattled by Akhtar’s behaviour, Niaz had said, “You are being a little rude so I don’t want to say this but if you’re being over-smart then you can go. I am saying this on air.” Miffed by the treatment meted out to him, Shoaib Akhtar resigned from the PTV as a cricket analyst.

Apart from the damages, PTV had asked the former fast bowler to pay an amount of Rs 33,33,000, which was equivalent to a three-month salary, to the organisation. Reportedly, PTV also reserved its rights to initiate ‘legal proceedings” against Akhtar. Later, Niaz in an interview on a YouTube channel had candidly confessed to his mistake. and apologised for his behaviour.