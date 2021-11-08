Monday, November 8, 2021
Shoaib Akhtar slapped with Rs 100 million defamation notice by PTV, former Pak cricketer to ‘fight it out’

Shoaib Akhtar received the ‘recovery notice’ just two days after the programme host issued an apology to him. 

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan's former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar
Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar on Monday received a Rs 100 million defamation notice from Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV). The notice comes after the fast bowler had an on-air fight with anchor Dr Nauman Niaz on a television broadcast. 

Reacting to the ‘recovery notice,’ Akhtar said that he was ‘utterly disappointed’ and his lawyer will deal with the matter.

‘You are being rude’: Shoaib Akhtar was told

Akhtar was embroiled in a controversy after he walked out of a live sports programme broadcast on state-owned PTV after the host asked him to leave on account of being ‘oversmart and rude’. 

Akhtar was asked by the programme host about Pakistan’s chase in a match. The former bowler, however, ignored the question and decided to talk about another pacer.  Rattled by Akhtar’s behaviour, Niaz had said, “You are being a little rude so I don’t want to say this but if you’re being over-smart then you can go. I am saying this on air.”

The ugly incident unfolded on October 27 before other former cricketing legends such as West Indies batting legend Sir Vivian Richards and former England captain David Gower, who were a part of the panel. The former cricketer also resigned from his post as a cricket analyst citing that he was being treated badly.

‘Akhtar’s resignation caused financial losses’ 

However, the media corporation claimed that Akhtar’s resignation was not only a violation of the agreement but has also resulted in huge financial losses to the organisation.

ANI in its report quoted the PTV administration as saying, “As per clause 22, both sides shall have right to terminate his agreement by serving three months’ written notice or payment in lieu thereof. Whereas Shoaib Akhtar resigned on air on October 26 which has resulted into huge financial losses to PTV.”

“Shoaib Akhtar also left Dubai during T20 World Cup transmission without any prior information to PTC management. Besides, appearance on an Indian TV show along with Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, which also caused irreparable losses to PTV,” the media agency’s note read further.

Apart from the damages, PTV has asked the former fast bowler to pay an amount of Rs 33,33,000, which is equivalent to a three-month salary to the organisation. Reportedly, PTV also “reserves its rights to initiate legal proceedings” against Akhtar. 

The organization also took objection to Akhtar’s appearance on an Indian TV show along with Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. Akhtar has been vocal in expressing his displeasure with the national media outlet. Calling PTV crazy, Akhtar had asked, “Who are they to off-air me?”

Niaz apologises to Shoaib Akhtar

Akhtar received the ‘recovery notice’ just two days after the programme host issued an apology to him. 

Niaz in an interview on a YouTube channel had candidly confessed to his mistake. “I had no right. To err is human and for that, I apologise. Not only once, but a million times. Shoaib has been a rock star. Whatever happened on camera was unbecoming,” he said on the show. 

He further elaborated on the brewing tensions between the two in the interview. 

Both Shoaib Akhtar and Niaz were taken off-air after the spat on a live program.

 

Searched termsShoaib Akhtar defamation notice
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

